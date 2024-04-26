Mount Logan Capital Inc. Schedules Release of First Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 after market close on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Shareholders, prospective shareholders, and analysts are welcome to listen to the conference call. To join the call, please use the dial-in information below. A recording of the conference call will be available on Mount Logan’s website www.mountlogancapital.ca in the Investor Relations section under “Events”.



Canada Dial-in Toll Free : 1-833-950-0062

US Dial-in Toll Free : 1-833-470-1428

International Dial-in : 1-929-526-1599

Access Code : 989330

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products, primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company (“Ability”), respectively. The Company also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

Ability is a Nebraska domiciled insurer and reinsurer of long-term care policies acquired by Mount Logan in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Ability is unique in the insurance industry in that its long-term care portfolio’s morbidity risk has been largely re-insured to third parties, and Ability is no longer insuring or re-insuring new long-term care risk.

This press release is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, a prospectus or an advertisement and the communication of this release is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offer to sell or an offer to purchase any securities in the Company or in any fund or other investment vehicle. This press release is not intended for U.S. persons. The Company’s shares are not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Company is not and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). U.S. persons are not permitted to purchase the Company’s shares absent an applicable exemption from registration under each of these Acts. In addition, the number of investors in the United States, or which are U.S. persons or purchasing for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, will be limited to such number as is required to comply with an available exemption from the registration requirements of the 1940 Act.

Contacts:

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

365 Bay Street, Suite 800

Toronto, ON M5H 2V1

info@mountlogancapital.ca

Nikita Klassen

Chief Financial Officer

Nikita.Klassen@mountlogancapital.ca



