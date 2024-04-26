Fill Finish Manufacturing Market is Expected to Reach $25.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fill Finish Manufacturing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $16.7 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $25.7 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The major factors driving the growth of this fill finish manufacturing market include the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. Additionally, advancements in technology such as automated filling systems and single-use technologies are streamlining operations and reducing costs. The expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries globally is creating new opportunities for fill finish manufacturers to cater to growing market demands and gain a competitive edge.

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $16.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $25.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Technological advancements in fill finish solutions Key Market Driver Rising demand for biologics and vaccines

Based on consumables, the fill finish manufacturing market is segmented into pre-fillable syringes, vials, vial stoppers, cartridges and others. In 2023, pre-fillable syringes accounted for the largest share of the fill finish manufacturing market. Advancements in biologics and injectable drugs are boosting the adoption of pre-fillable syringes due to their ability to maintain product stability and reduce the risk of contamination. Additionally, stringent regulations focusing on safety and dosage accuracy are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to choose pre-fillable syringes as a reliable and compliant packaging option, further fueling market growth.

Based on instruments, the fill finish manufacturing market is segmented into Integrated and standalone systems. In 2023, integrated segment dominated market and likely to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period. The factors uplifting the segmental growth are increased in the demand for streamlined production processes is propelling the adoption of integrated instruments, which offer efficiency and cost-effectiveness by combining multiple functions into a single system. Additionally, advancements in automation and robotics are driving the need for integrated instruments to optimize workflow and minimize human error.

Based on end user, the fill finish manufacturing market has been segmented into contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. In 2023, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) accounted for the largest share of the fill finish manufacturing market. Increased adoption of outsourcing fill finish processes to CMOs to leverage their specialized expertise and infrastructure, enabling cost savings and flexibility in production is one of the major factor likely to propel the market growth.

The key regional markets for the global fill finish manufacturing market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, Europe accounted for the largest share of the market. The region's robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are driving demand for advanced fill finish technologies and services. Furthermore, strategic collaborations and partnerships between European companies and international players are fostering knowledge exchange and technological advancements, further propelling the growth of the fill finish manufacturing market in Europe.

Fill Finish Manufacturing market major players covered in the report, such as:

Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany)

I.M.A. S.P.A. (Italy)

BD (US)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

AptarGroup, Inc. (US)

Dätwyler Holding Inc. (Belgium)

Berry Global, Inc. (US)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (Italy)

OPTIMA (Germany)

Bausch+Ströbel (Germany)

Groninger & Co. Gmbh (Germany)

SGD PHARMA (France)

SCHOTT (Germany)

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

Bausch Advanced Technology Group (US)

Maquinaria Industrial Dara, Sl (Spain)

Steriline S.R.L (Italy)

Automated Systems of Tacoma, LLC (US)

SIO2 Materials Science (US)

Weiler Engineering, Inc. (US)

Fedegari Autoclavi S.P.A. (Italy)

DWK Life Sciences (Germany)

Röchling Se & Co. Kg (Germany)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc. (US)

SP Industries (France)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the fill finish manufacturing market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product

Consumables Vials Glass Vials Plastic Vials Vial Stoppers Pre-fillable Syringes By Component Pre-fillable Syringe Systems & Components Plunger Stoppers By Material Glass Plastic Cartridges Other Consumables

Instruments Instruments by System Type Integrated Systems Standalone Systems Instruments by Machine Type Automated Machines Semi-automated & Manual Machines



By end user

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Other End Users

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of GCC Rest of Middle East

Africa

Key Market Stakeholders:

Fill Finish manufacturing product Manufacturing Companies

National and Regional Research Boards & Organizations

Research & Development Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Contract Research Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Medical Device Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes.

Market Research & Consulting Firms

Regulatory Bodies

Regulatory bodies

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the fill finish manufacturing market by product, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall fill finish manufacturing market

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six regions: North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America), the Middle East {GCC [Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Rest of GCC] and the Rest of Middle East}, and Africa

To profile the key players and analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and expansions

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary “Company Evaluation Matrix” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence strategy.

