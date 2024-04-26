(Toronto & York Region Labour Council) Media Advisory - Day of Mourning in Toronto 2024
TORONTO, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us in-person on Friday, April 26, 2024 to mark the Day of Mourning in Toronto and York Region. We will be holding a heartfelt tribute in two locations for the numerous workers who have tragically lost their lives, suffered injuries, or faced illnesses because of workplace incidents.
Let's stand united in remembrance and passionately advocate for the safety and well-being of all workers.
|• Who:
|Toronto & York Region Labour Council.
|• What:
|Rally
|• When:
|Friday, April 26th at 12PM
|• Where:
|Larry Sefton Park, 500 Bay Street, Toronto
|• Why:
|Rally commemorating workers who have tragically lost their lives, suffered injuries, or faced illnesses because of workplace incidents.
Speakers:
- Jagmeet Singh, Leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada
- Mayor Olivia Chow
- Andria Babbington - President, Toronto & York Region Labour Council
- Jackie Walker, Executive Vice President of the Ontario Federation of Labour
- Carolyn Egan, President of the Steelworkers Toronto Area Council
- Nas Yadollahi, President of CUPE Local 79
- Carol Moore, Treasurer of the Ontario Network of Injured Workers groups
- Kai Guest, Staff Representative, Sheet Metal Workers and Roofers Local 30
- Tim McGuire, Family of Dean McGuire—died on the job in 2018.
- Josh George, Indigenous Leader, United Steelworkers
- Natasha D’Angelo, Manager of Special Projects , Workers health and Safety Centre
Media Contact:
Yaroslava Avila Montenegro
Communications and Data Coordinator, Toronto & York Region Labour Council
Phone: 416 441 3663 ex 1028
Email: ymontenegro@labourcouncil.ca
About Toronto & York Region Labour Council:
The Toronto & York Region Labour Council represents over 200,000 workers from diverse sectors across the Toronto region . Committed to fighting for economic, social, racial and climate justice, the Council works tirelessly to create a fair and equitable future for all.