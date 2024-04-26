Momcozy to Showcase Innovative Maternity Products at The Baby Show NEC Birmingham 2024

Birmingham, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, the global brand known for its commitment to making motherhood comfortable, is excited to announce its participation in The Baby Show, the UK’s largest show for new and expectant parents, from May 10-12, 2024, at the NEC Birmingham (Booth#: F31).



At The Baby Show, Momcozy will unveil its latest innovations designed to support mothers throughout pregnancy and early motherhood. The event will feature Momcozy’s flagship products, including the M5 Wearable Breast Pump, the Stroller Organizer, and the Smart Baby Sound Machine, all engineered with the brand's core value of comfort in mind.



Momcozy has rapidly grown its presence in significant retail outlets such as BOOTS, CURRYS, EBEBEK, and through listings on Babylist, showcasing the brand's prowess in the European and global maternity and baby industry sectors. This expansion echoes Momcozy’s dedication to supporting mothers worldwide, emphasizing the brand's mission to blend comfort with convenience for the modern mom.



Visitors to Momcozy’s booth can expect an interactive experience, offering hands-on demonstrations of Momcozy’s product line, renowned for its cozy designs born from love. Highlights include the M5 Wearable Breast Pump, celebrated for its painless pumping technology, and the smart, app-controlled Baby Sound Machine, designed to soothe infants to sleep effortlessly. Nevertheless, visitors will also be given a complimentary Momcozy knitted bag and fridge magnet at the booth.



"Being part of The Baby Show at the NEC Birmingham gives us a marvelous platform to connect directly with European moms and showcase how our products can make their journey into motherhood as smooth and comfortable as possible," said a Momcozy spokesperson. "We’re not just here to sell products; we're here to be a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood.”



In addition to product displays, the Momcozy booth (#F31) will offer educational sessions and discussions led by maternity care experts, aimed at empowering and informing mothers about the benefits of Momcozy’s innovative product range.



For more details about Momcozy’s participation in The Baby Show or to explore the full range of Momcozy products, please visit https://momcozy.com/.



About Momcozy



Founded in 2018, Momcozy is a leading global mother and baby brand endorsed by 3 million mothers across over 40 countries. With innovation and comfort at the forefront, Momcozy provides a comprehensive product lineup covering all aspects of pregnancy and breastfeeding, ensuring mothers everywhere have a comfortable experience. From wearable breast pumps to nursing bras, stroller organizers, and smart baby sound machines, Momcozy is dedicated to making motherhood easier with cozy designs born from love.





