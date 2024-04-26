Fobi AI Signs Two-Year Sponsorship Agreement With Canadian Equestrian Rider Kassidy Keith

This partnership enables Fobi to highlight its advanced technology and strengthen its presence in the sports and entertainment sectors.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce its new two-year agreement with Canadian equestrian rider, Kassidy Keith. As part of this collaboration, Keith will proudly wear and showcase the Fobi logo at competitions and industry events. Additionally, Fobi and Keith will launch a fan pass that offers exclusive content such as tutorial training videos, sponsor promotions, special offers, industry news, and more.

This partnership comes at a perfect time, as Keith recently had a successful debut at the 2024 season opener event at Thunderbird Show Park. She achieved top placings in various classes, including an impressive win in the Maui Jim Grand Prix.

What makes this collaboration even more significant is its focus on women in sport and represents a new and innovative approach to driving sponsorship through technology. Furthermore, Fobi AI will continue to build upon its recent announcement with the signing of a multi-year agreement with Thunderbird Show Park. The company is also actively looking to partner with and support other equestrian athletes in North America.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, states: “I strongly believe that Kassidy not only possesses remarkable talent, but her fierce competitive spirit and drive align perfectly with our company's values. This collaboration presents an excellent opportunity to connect with an audience that shares our vision and to further promote Fobi AI's support in the sports and entertainment industry. Moreover, it allows us to showcase our cutting-edge technology offerings in a live environment, which we believe is well-suited to drive a significant push towards digital innovation.”

Kassidy Keith states: “I am excited about the direction Fobi is taking, especially their commitment to supporting women athletes like myself and enhancing the experience at our facilities and competition venues. Together with Fobi AI, we aim to elevate the equestrian community and create memorable experiences for everyone involved.”

Fans can look forward to upcoming shows, Keith's placings, and behind-the-scenes footage, including mic'd-up rounds. Stay tuned for more exciting content from Fobi AI and Kassidy Keith.

This press release is available on the Fobi website.

To download the Fobi Investor Experience Wallet Pass to get enhanced access to investor information about Fobi, please visit our Investor Experience page.

About Kassidy Keith

One of Canada's rising equestrian stars, Kassidy has been riding her entire life. She has had immense success in every show ring including winning CET Finals, Jump Canada Finals, representing Canada at the NAYRC, and consistently competing at the 1.45 CSI2* FEI Level. Over the years she has had the guidance of some of the industry's top names including Mark Laskin, Scott and Dee Walker, Lisa Carlsen, Richard Keller, John Turner, and her mom Cheryl. She has shown all across North America, from her home in Langley, to Wellington, Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.keepsakefarmsbc.com/kassidy-keith .

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company

Rob Anson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Fobi's business and technology; the ability of Fobi to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Fobi's technology; and the viability of Fobi's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fobi's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Fobi believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Fobi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Fobi should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Fobi will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.