CG Oncology to Host Virtual Investor Event on Friday, May 3, 2024

Company to host virtual investor event on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 4:30pm EDT following presentation of results from the Phase 3 BOND-003 trial at the 2024 AUA Annual Meeting

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, will host a virtual investor event on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 4:30pm EDT. The executive leadership team will provide updates on the company’s progress, following an oral presentation of its oncolytic immunotherapy cretostimogene at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX.



CG Oncology will broadcast the presentations live on the company's investor relations website, https://ir.cgoncology.com, where a webcast replay will also be available following the event.

Details of the AUA oral presentation are as follows:

Pivotal Results from BOND-003: A Phase 3, Single-arm Study of Intravesical Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec for the Treatment of High Risk, BCG-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer with Carcinoma in Situ

Abstract Number: 24-11358

Session: Paradigm-shifting, Practice-changing Clinical Trials in Urology

Presenter: Mark D. Tyson, M.D., Urologic Oncologist at Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ

Presentation Date & Time: May 3, 2024, 10:23-10:31am CDT

Location: Henry B. González Convention Center, Stars at Night Ballroom

About Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec

Cretostimogene is an investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy being evaluated in BOND-003, a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with high-risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) who are unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) therapy. Cretostimogene was previously evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial (CORE-001) in combination with pembrolizumab in the same indication and is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 monotherapy clinical trial (PIVOT-006) in intermediate-risk NMIBC patients. In addition, cretostimogene is being evaluated in an investigator-sponsored clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Laurence Watts

New Street IR

(619) 916-7620

IR@cgoncology.com

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

(917) 291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com