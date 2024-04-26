Cidara Therapeutics Announces Presentations Highlighting Phase 1 and Phase 2a Clinical Data on CD388 at ESCMID 2024

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced two poster presentations highlighting data on CD388 at the 34th European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) conference, being held April 27-30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.



The first presentation highlights data from the Phase 2a study of CD388, showing the DFC was well tolerated and demonstrated statistically significant antiviral effects when administered as a single subcutaneous dose in healthy volunteers challenged with influenza. The second presentation highlights data from a Phase 1 single ascending dose study of CD388 which showed the drug has an extended half-life of 6-8 weeks. These data underscore the potential of CD388 to provide patients with seasonal influenza prevention.

“Data presentations at the ESCMID 2024 conference support our belief that CD388 has the potential to provide season-long, universal protection from influenza,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cidara. “We look forward to continuing to advance this candidate through Phase 2b development after our recent reacquisition from Johnson & Johnson and move closer to providing additional preventative options to patients.”

Presentation details:

Title: Prophylactic efficacy of CD388, a novel drug-Fc conjugate (DFC), in an influenza A/H3N2 human challenge model

Presenter: Roxana E. Rojas

Date/Time: April 27, 2024, 12pm CEST

Title: CD388, a drug-Fc conjugate, shows long half-life in early clinical studies

Presenter: Ruben Faelens

Date/Time: April 27, 2024, 12pm CEST

About CD388

CD388 is an investigational drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) comprised of multiple copies of a potent small molecule neuraminidase inhibitor stably conjugated to a proprietary Fc fragment of a human antibody. DFCs are not vaccines or monoclonal antibodies but are low molecular weight biologics which are designed to function as long-acting small molecule inhibitors. CD388 was designed to provide universal protection against all known strains of seasonal and pandemic influenza with the potential to provide season-long protection with a single subcutaneous or intramuscular administration. Importantly, because CD388 is not a vaccine, its activity is not reliant on an immune response and thereby is expected to be efficacious in individuals regardless of immune status. More information can be found at: https://www.cidara.com/cloudbreak/influenza/.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing immunotherapeutics designed to help improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases. The Company’s portfolio comprises new approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, including DFCs from its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform targeting oncologic, viral and autoimmune diseases. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

