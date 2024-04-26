Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,623 in the last 365 days.

First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“I’m pleased to report that we started 2024 with a solid first quarter,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO. “We had strong earnings, continued excellent credit quality and continued to grow our capital levels.” 

On April 24, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 31, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Net income of $54.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases decreased $33.3 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits decreased $663.2 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 2.91%
  • Recorded a $6.3 million provision for credit losses
  • $4.1 million FDIC special assessment included in expenses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $24.3 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $647.3 million, or 2.6%, from $24.9 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Gross loans and leases were $14.3 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $33.3 million, or 0.2%, from $14.4 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $20.7 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $663.2 million, or 3.1%, from $21.3 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $154.4 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 1.7%, compared to $151.8 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 2.91% in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 10 basis points compared to 2.81% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense
During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, we recorded a $6.3 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a $5.3 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $51.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $7.0 million compared to noninterest income of $58.3 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $128.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $13.5 million compared to noninterest expense of $142.3 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 62.2% and 67.3% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Taxes
The effective tax rate was 23.3% and 24.0% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $159.8 million, or 1.12% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2024, compared to $156.5 million, or 1.09% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2023. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $34.8 million as of March 31, 2024 compared to $35.6 million as of December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs were $3.8 million, or 0.11% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $5.8 million, or 0.16% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Total non-performing assets were $18.0 million, or 0.13% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2024, compared to total non-performing assets of $18.6 million, or 0.13% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2023.

Capital
Total stockholders' equity increased $27.7 million in the first quarter, and stood at $2.5 billion on March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 8.80%, 12.55% and 13.75%, respectively, on March 31, 2024, compared with 8.64%, 12.39% and 13.57%, respectively, on December 31, 2023.

The Company did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb74728f7f2a14341b3028eb985e2ddf0, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 12 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com

 Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
lchambers@fhb.com


 
Financial Highlights   Table 1
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024   2023   2023  
Operating Results:                    
Net interest income   $ 154,427   $ 151,793   $ 167,247  
Provision for credit losses     6,300     5,330     8,800  
Noninterest income     51,371     58,347     49,023  
Noninterest expense     128,813     142,307     118,567  
Net income     54,220     47,502     66,818  
Basic earnings per share     0.42     0.37     0.52  
Diluted earnings per share     0.42     0.37     0.52  
Dividends declared per share     0.26     0.26     0.26  
Dividend payout ratio     61.90 %   70.27 %   50.00 %
Performance Ratios(1):                    
Net interest margin     2.91   2.81 %   3.11 %
Efficiency ratio     62.15   67.28 %   54.46 %
Return on average total assets     0.90   0.77 %   1.10 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)     0.94   0.81 %   1.15 %
Return on average total stockholders' equity     8.73   7.94 %   11.78 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)     14.53   13.66 %   20.78 %
Average Balances:                    
Average loans and leases   $ 14,312,563   $ 14,349,322   $ 14,079,337  
Average earning assets     21,481,890     21,688,816     21,873,259  
Average assets     24,187,207     24,404,727     24,548,124  
Average deposits     20,571,930     20,908,221     21,468,624  
Average stockholders' equity     2,496,840     2,374,669     2,299,422  
Market Value Per Share:                    
Closing     21.96     22.86     20.63  
High     23.12     23.22     28.28  
Low     20.37     17.18     19.68  


                     
    As of   As of   As of  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024   2023   2023  
Balance Sheet Data:                    
Loans and leases   $ 14,320,208   $ 14,353,497   $ 14,221,272  
Total assets     24,279,186     24,926,474     24,884,207  
Total deposits     20,669,481     21,332,657     21,281,500  
Short-term borrowings     500,000     500,000     250,000  
Long-term borrowings             500,000  
Total stockholders' equity     2,513,761     2,486,066     2,329,012  
                     
Per Share of Common Stock:                    
Book value   $ 19.66   $ 19.48   $ 18.26  
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)     11.88     11.68     10.45  
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases     0.13   0.13 %   0.10 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases     1.12   1.09 %   1.03 %
                     
Capital Ratios:                    
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio     12.55   12.39 %   11.97 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio     12.55   12.39 %   11.97 %
Total Capital Ratio     13.75 %   13.57 %   13.09 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio     8.80 %   8.64 %   8.26 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     10.35 %   9.97 %   9.36 %
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)     6.52 %   6.23 %   5.58 %
                     
Non-Financial Data:                    
Number of branches     50     50     51  
Number of ATMs     275     275     296  
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees     2,065     2,089     2,100  

_____________________________

(1) Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

(2) Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

 
Consolidated Statements of Income   Table 2
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024   2023   2023
Interest income                  
Loans and lease financing   $ 199,844   $ 196,276   $ 172,339
Available-for-sale investment securities     14,546     19,033     18,688
Held-to-maturity investment securities     17,793     17,987     18,957
Other     12,769     7,734     3,561
Total interest income     244,952     241,030     213,545
Interest expense                  
Deposits     84,143     82,215     43,284
Short-term and long-term borrowings     5,953     6,232     2,563
Other     429     790     451
Total interest expense     90,525     89,237     46,298
Net interest income     154,427     151,793     167,247
Provision for credit losses     6,300     5,330     8,800
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     148,127     146,463     158,447
Noninterest income                  
Service charges on deposit accounts     7,546     7,646     7,231
Credit and debit card fees     16,173     16,381     16,298
Other service charges and fees     9,904     9,535     9,162
Trust and investment services income     10,354     9,645     9,614
Bank-owned life insurance     4,286     5,063     5,120
Investment securities gains, net         792    
Other     3,108     9,285     1,598
Total noninterest income     51,371     58,347     49,023
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits     59,262     55,882     56,032
Contracted services and professional fees     15,739     16,219     16,313
Occupancy     6,941     7,561     7,782
Equipment     13,413     12,547     9,736
Regulatory assessment and fees     8,120     20,412     3,836
Advertising and marketing     2,612     1,441     1,994
Card rewards program     8,508     7,503     8,085
Other     14,218     20,742     14,789
Total noninterest expense     128,813     142,307     118,567
Income before provision for income taxes     70,685     62,503     88,903
Provision for income taxes     16,465     15,001     22,085
Net income   $ 54,220   $ 47,502   $ 66,818
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.42   $ 0.37   $ 0.52
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.42   $ 0.37   $ 0.52
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares     127,707,354     127,612,734     127,453,820
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares     128,217,689     128,028,964     128,033,812
 


 
Consolidated Balance Sheets   Table 3
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except share amount)   2024
 		  2023
 		  2023
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 202,121     $ 185,015     $ 253,705  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     1,072,145       1,554,882       611,887  
Investment securities:                  
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,466,109 as of March 31, 2024, $2,558,675 as of December 31, 2023 and $3,427,708 as of March 31, 2023)     2,159,338       2,255,336       3,054,280  
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,470,710 as of March 31, 2024, $3,574,856 as of December 31, 2023 and $3,824,478 as of March 31, 2023)     3,988,011       4,041,449       4,261,361  
Loans held for sale           190        
Loans and leases     14,320,208       14,353,497       14,221,272  
Less: allowance for credit losses     159,836       156,533       147,122  
Net loans and leases     14,160,372       14,196,964       14,074,150  
                   
Premises and equipment, net     281,181       281,461       278,121  
Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property                 91  
Accrued interest receivable     85,715       84,417       79,200  
Bank-owned life insurance     484,193       479,907       473,255  
Goodwill     995,492       995,492       995,492  
Mortgage servicing rights     5,533       5,699       6,299  
Other assets     845,085       845,662       796,366  
Total assets   $ 24,279,186     $ 24,926,474     $ 24,884,207  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing   $ 13,620,928     $ 13,749,095     $ 12,579,155  
Noninterest-bearing     7,048,553       7,583,562       8,702,345  
Total deposits     20,669,481       21,332,657       21,281,500  
Short-term borrowings     500,000       500,000       250,000  
Long-term borrowings                 500,000  
Retirement benefits payable     102,242       103,285       101,622  
Other liabilities     493,702       504,466       422,073  
Total liabilities     21,765,425       22,440,408       22,555,195  
                   
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 141,687,612 / 127,841,908 shares as of March 31, 2024, issued/outstanding: 141,340,539 / 127,618,761 shares as of December 31, 2023 and issued/outstanding: 141,291,086 / 127,573,680 shares as of March 31, 2023)     1,417       1,413       1,413  
Additional paid-in capital     2,551,488       2,548,250       2,540,653  
Retained earnings     858,494       837,859       769,791  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net     (523,780 )     (530,210 )     (611,679 )
Treasury stock (13,845,704 shares as of March 31, 2024, 13,721,778 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 13,717,406 shares as of March 31, 2023)     (373,858 )     (371,246 )     (371,166 )
Total stockholders' equity     2,513,761       2,486,066       2,329,012  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 24,279,186     $ 24,926,474     $ 24,884,207  
 


 
Average Balances and Interest Rates                                               Table 4
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023  
    Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(dollars in millions)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Earning Assets                                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 858.6   $ 11.6   5.45 % $ 568.0   $ 7.8   5.39 % $ 299.6   $ 3.4   4.60 %
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                                                  
Taxable     2,210.6     14.5   2.63     2,598.4     19.0   2.92     3,081.4     18.4   2.39  
Non-Taxable     1.8       5.61     1.9       5.12     31.1     0.4   5.55  
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                                                  
Taxable     3,416.4     14.6   1.71     3,472.1     14.8   1.70     3,683.8     15.7   1.70  
Non-Taxable     603.4     4.0   2.65     603.9     3.9   2.58     612.2     4.1   2.74  
Total Investment Securities     6,232.2     33.1   2.13     6,676.3     37.7   2.25     7,408.5     38.6   2.09  
Loans Held for Sale     0.7       6.92     0.7       7.41     0.1       5.53  
Loans and Leases(1)                                                  
Commercial and industrial     2,164.9     37.2   6.92     2,148.1     36.7   6.78     2,192.9     32.4   5.98  
Commercial real estate     4,323.5     70.1   6.53     4,356.3     71.4   6.51     4,105.7     58.3   5.76  
Construction     924.7     17.4   7.55     888.7     16.7   7.45     873.9     14.7   6.83  
Residential:                                                  
Residential mortgage     4,264.1     42.0   3.94     4,294.8     38.8   3.61     4,307.0     38.4   3.57  
Home equity line     1,172.1     12.0   4.13     1,174.8     11.3   3.83     1,074.9     8.7   3.27  
Consumer     1,083.5     18.1   6.71     1,132.4     18.4   6.43     1,213.5     17.2   5.75  
Lease financing     379.8     3.7   3.91     354.2     3.6   4.03     311.4     3.1   4.10  
Total Loans and Leases     14,312.6     200.5   5.63     14,349.3     196.9   5.45     14,079.3     172.8   4.96  
Other Earning Assets     77.8     1.2   5.90     94.5       0.06     85.8     0.2   0.76  
Total Earning Assets(2)     21,481.9     246.4   4.61     21,688.8     242.4   4.44     21,873.3     215.0   3.97  
Cash and Due from Banks     244.3               240.8               286.1            
Other Assets     2,461.0               2,475.1               2,388.7            
Total Assets   $ 24,187.2             $ 24,404.7             $ 24,548.1            
                                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                                                  
Savings   $ 6,059.7   $ 23.4   1.56 % $ 6,067.2   $ 22.4   1.46 %   6,354.3   $ 13.9   0.89 %
Money Market     3,944.9     28.8   2.94     3,905.0     27.5   2.79     3,853.5     14.3   1.50  
Time     3,325.3     31.9   3.86     3,390.7     32.3   3.78     2,515.6     15.1   2.44  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     13,329.9     84.1   2.54     13,362.9     82.2   2.44     12,723.4     43.3   1.38  
Federal Funds Purchased                         67.1     0.7   4.43  
Other Short-Term Borrowings     500.0     6.0   4.79     515.2     6.2   4.80     52.8     0.7   5.02  
Long-Term Borrowings                         105.5     1.2   4.52  
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities     33.0     0.4   5.22     42.1     0.8   7.44     42.8     0.4   4.27  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     13,862.9     90.5   2.63     13,920.2     89.2   2.54     12,991.6     46.3   1.45  
Net Interest Income         $ 155.9             $ 153.2             $ 168.7      
Interest Rate Spread(3)               1.98 %             1.90 %             2.52 %
Net Interest Margin(4)               2.91 %             2.81 %             3.11 %
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits     7,242.0               7,545.3               8,745.2            
Other Liabilities     585.5               564.5               511.9            
Stockholders' Equity     2,496.8               2,374.7               2,299.4            
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 24,187.2             $ 24,404.7             $ 24,548.1            

_____________________________

(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2) Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.5 million, $1.4 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

(3) Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.

 
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income                 Table 5
    Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
    Compared to December 31, 2023
(dollars in millions)   Volume   Rate   Total
Change in Interest Income:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 3.8     $     $ 3.8  
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (2.7 )     (1.8 )     (4.5 )
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (0.3 )     0.1       (0.2 )
Non-Taxable           0.1       0.1  
Total Investment Securities     (3.0 )     (1.6 )     (4.6 )
Loans and Leases                  
Commercial and industrial     0.1       0.4       0.5  
Commercial real estate     (1.2 )     (0.1 )     (1.3 )
Construction     0.5       0.2       0.7  
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     (0.3 )     3.5       3.2  
Home equity line           0.7       0.7  
Consumer     (0.9 )     0.6       (0.3 )
Lease financing     0.2       (0.1 )     0.1  
Total Loans and Leases     (1.6 )     5.2       3.6  
Other Earning Assets           1.2       1.2  
Total Change in Interest Income     (0.8 )     4.8       4.0  
                   
Change in Interest Expense:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                  
Savings     (0.1 )     1.1       1.0  
Money Market     0.2       1.1       1.3  
Time     (0.8 )     0.4       (0.4 )
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     (0.7 )     2.6       1.9  
Other Short-Term Borrowings     (0.2 )           (0.2 )
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities     (0.2 )     (0.2 )     (0.4 )
Total Change in Interest Expense     (1.1 )     2.4       1.3  
Change in Net Interest Income   $ 0.3     $ 2.4     $ 2.7  
 


 
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income                 Table 6
    Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
    Compared to March 31, 2023
(dollars in millions)   Volume   Rate   Total
Change in Interest Income:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 7.5     $ 0.7     $ 8.2  
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (5.6 )     1.7       (3.9 )
Non-Taxable     (0.4 )           (0.4 )
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (1.2 )     0.1       (1.1 )
Non-Taxable           (0.1 )     (0.1 )
Total Investment Securities     (7.2 )     1.7       (5.5 )
Loans and Leases                  
Commercial and industrial     (0.4 )     5.2       4.8  
Commercial real estate     3.3       8.5       11.8  
Construction     1.0       1.7       2.7  
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     (0.4 )     4.0       3.6  
Home equity line     0.8       2.5       3.3  
Consumer     (1.9 )     2.8       0.9  
Lease financing     0.7       (0.1 )     0.6  
Total Loans and Leases     3.1       24.6       27.7  
Other Earning Assets           1.0       1.0  
Total Change in Interest Income     3.4       28.0       31.4  
                   
Change in Interest Expense:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                  
Savings     (0.7 )     10.2       9.5  
Money Market     0.3       14.2       14.5  
Time     6.0       10.8       16.8  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     5.6       35.2       40.8  
Federal Funds Purchased     (0.3 )     (0.4 )     (0.7 )
Other Short-Term Borrowings     5.3             5.3  
Long-Term Borrowings     (0.6 )     (0.6 )     (1.2 )
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities     (0.1 )     0.1        
Total Change in Interest Expense     9.9       34.3       44.2  
Change in Net Interest Income   $ (6.5 )   $ (6.3 )   $ (12.8 )
 


 
Loans and Leases                 Table 7
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(dollars in thousands)   2024   2023   2023
Commercial and industrial   $ 2,189,875   $ 2,165,349   $ 2,268,332
Commercial real estate     4,301,300     4,340,243     4,106,200
Construction     972,517     900,292     913,959
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     4,242,502     4,283,315     4,318,742
Home equity line     1,165,778     1,174,588     1,095,365
Total residential     5,408,280     5,457,903     5,414,107
Consumer     1,054,227     1,109,901     1,191,552
Lease financing     394,009     379,809     327,122
Total loans and leases   $ 14,320,208   $ 14,353,497   $ 14,221,272
 


 
Deposits                 Table 8
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(dollars in thousands)   2024   2023   2023
Demand   $ 7,048,553   $ 7,583,562   $ 8,702,345
Savings     6,277,679     6,445,084     6,173,398
Money Market     4,059,204     3,847,853     3,818,355
Time     3,284,045     3,456,158     2,587,402
Total Deposits   $ 20,669,481   $ 21,332,657   $ 21,281,500
 


 
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More                 Table 9
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31, 
(dollars in thousands)   2024   2023   2023
Non-Performing Assets                  
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases                  
Commercial Loans:                  
Commercial and industrial   $ 942   $ 970   $ 1,158
Commercial real estate     2,953     2,953     727
Total Commercial Loans     3,895     3,923     1,885
Residential Loans:                  
Residential mortgage     7,777     7,620     6,896
Home equity line     6,345     7,052     4,903
Total Residential Loans     14,122     14,672     11,799
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases     18,017     18,595     13,684
Other Real Estate Owned             91
Total Non-Performing Assets   $ 18,017   $ 18,595   $ 13,775
                   
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More                  
Commercial Loans:                  
Commercial and industrial   $ 529   $ 494   $ 461
Commercial real estate         300     1,346
Construction     606         102
Total Commercial Loans     1,135     794     1,909
Residential mortgage     359         58
Consumer     2,126     2,702     2,502
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More   $ 3,620   $ 3,496   $ 4,469
                   
Total Loans and Leases   $ 14,320,208   $ 14,353,497   $ 14,221,272
 


 
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments   Table 10
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands)   2024
 		  2023
 		  2023
 		 
Balance at Beginning of Period   $ 192,138     $ 192,570     $ 177,735    
Loans and Leases Charged-Off                    
Commercial Loans:                    
Commercial and industrial     (909 )     (910 )     (791 )  
Commercial real estate           (2,500 )        
Total Commercial Loans     (909 )     (3,410 )     (791 )  
Residential Loans:                    
Residential mortgage                 (122 )  
Home equity line           (20 )     (135 )  
Total Residential Loans           (20 )     (257 )  
Consumer     (4,854 )     (4,147 )     (4,782 )  
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off     (5,763 )     (7,577 )     (5,830 )  
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off                    
Commercial and industrial     211       171       246    
Residential Loans:                    
Residential mortgage     30       31       27    
Home equity line     44       163       177    
Total Residential Loans     74       194       204    
Consumer     1,689       1,450       2,166    
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off     1,974       1,815       2,616    
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off     (3,789 )     (5,762 )     (3,214 )  
Provision for Credit Losses     6,300       5,330       8,800    
Balance at End of Period   $ 194,649     $ 192,138     $ 183,321    
Components:                    
Allowance for Credit Losses   $ 159,836     $ 156,533     $ 147,122    
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments     34,813       35,605       36,199    
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments   $ 194,649     $ 192,138     $ 183,321    
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding   $ 14,312,563     $ 14,349,322     $ 14,079,337    
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)     0.11   %   0.16   %   0.09   %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding     1.12   %   1.09   %   1.03   %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases     8.87x     8.42x     10.75x  

_____________________________

(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

 
Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator     Table 11
                                              Revolving      
                                              Loans      
                                              Converted      
    Term Loans   Revolving   to Term      
    Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year   Loans   Loans      
                                        Amortized   Amortized      
(dollars in thousands)   2024   2023   2022   2021   2020   Prior   Cost Basis   Cost Basis   Total
Commercial Lending                                                      
Commercial and Industrial                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass   $ 13,488   $ 104,265   $ 263,282   $ 318,417   $ 29,787   $ 282,287   $ 987,132   $ 26,745   $ 2,025,403
Special Mention     202     1     23,276     73     539     1,385     8,132         33,608
Substandard             20,364     214     572     2,191     25,638         48,979
Other (1)     4,887     12,883     10,053     4,044     1,970     2,396     45,652         81,885
Total Commercial and Industrial     18,577     117,149     316,975     322,748     32,868     288,259     1,066,554     26,745     2,189,875
Current period gross charge-offs         71     114     61     52     611             909
                                                       
Commercial Real Estate                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     28,321     344,674     864,166     671,379     334,606     1,866,875     93,485     4,223     4,207,729
Special Mention     3,339     2,290     7,591     41,337     1,358     18,507     6,863         81,285
Substandard             5,047     1,203         5,244     652         12,146
Other (1)                         140             140
Total Commercial Real Estate     31,660     346,964     876,804     713,919     335,964     1,890,766     101,000     4,223     4,301,300
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Construction                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     14,198     181,628     311,175     258,400     59,563     65,776     11,872         902,612
Special Mention                         837             837
Substandard                         24,437             24,437
Other (1)     859     12,258     17,492     6,373     1,357     5,588     704         44,631
Total Construction     15,057     193,886     328,667     264,773     60,920     96,638     12,576         972,517
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Lease Financing                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     50,531     114,686     78,028     17,488     28,946     97,319             386,998
Special Mention         51     125     377     20                 573
Substandard     5,370     676     392                         6,438
Total Lease Financing     55,901     115,413     78,545     17,865     28,966     97,319             394,009
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Total Commercial Lending   $ 121,195   $ 773,412   $ 1,600,991   $ 1,319,305   $ 458,718   $ 2,372,982   $ 1,180,130   $ 30,968   $ 7,857,701
Current period gross charge-offs   $   $ 71   $ 114   $ 61   $ 52   $ 611   $   $   $ 909
 


 
                                              Revolving      
                                              Loans      
                                              Converted      
    Term Loans   Revolving   to Term      
    Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year   Loans   Loans      
(continued)                                       Amortized   Amortized      
(dollars in thousands)   2024   2023   2022   2021   2020   Prior   Cost Basis   Cost Basis   Total
Residential Lending                                                      
Residential Mortgage                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater   $ 28,332   $ 207,263   $ 524,402   $ 987,343   $ 521,598   $ 1,186,496   $   $   $ 3,455,434
680 - 739     1,525     36,569     67,192     115,481     67,662     158,890             447,319
620 - 679     910     2,910     16,268     19,056     12,733     41,573             93,450
550 - 619         1,303     6,506     1,903     2,477     11,685             23,874
Less than 550                 2,894     2,006     6,686             11,586
No Score (3)         9,081     20,505     11,400     6,006     58,777             105,769
Other (2)     1,419     13,320     16,937     15,740     12,088     32,590     12,976         105,070
Total Residential Mortgage     32,186     270,446     651,810     1,153,817     624,570     1,496,697     12,976         4,242,502
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Home Equity Line                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater                             943,792     1,428     945,220
680 - 739                             162,578     1,886     164,464
620 - 679                             33,728     927     34,655
550 - 619                             13,382     971     14,353
Less than 550                             5,392     296     5,688
No Score (3)                             1,398         1,398
Total Home Equity Line                             1,160,270     5,508     1,165,778
Current period gross charge-offs                                    
                                                       
Total Residential Lending   $ 32,186   $ 270,446   $ 651,810   $ 1,153,817   $ 624,570   $ 1,496,697   $ 1,173,246   $ 5,508   $ 5,408,280
Current period gross charge-offs   $   $   $   $   $   $   $   $   $
                                                       
Consumer Lending                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater     18,671     82,551     113,914     66,175     28,100     22,442     116,198     138     448,189
680 - 739     13,464     64,229     64,623     33,167     14,755     13,951     75,151     439     279,779
620 - 679     4,293     28,729     27,210     15,641     6,793     10,003     35,179     791     128,639
550 - 619     620     6,973     11,551     7,621     4,025     6,289     13,452     795     51,326
Less than 550     110     2,634     6,734     5,075     2,837     4,179     5,782     646     27,997
No Score (3)     733     839     209         9     16     39,466     256     41,528
Other (2)         304     349     960     330     1,032     73,794         76,769
Total Consumer Lending   $ 37,891   $ 186,259   $ 224,590   $ 128,639   $ 56,849   $ 57,912   $ 359,022   $ 3,065   $ 1,054,227
Current period gross charge-offs   $   $ 437   $ 904   $ 496   $ 272   $ 769   $ 1,789   $ 187   $ 4,854
                                                       
Total Loans and Leases   $ 191,272   $ 1,230,117   $ 2,477,391   $ 2,601,761   $ 1,140,137   $ 3,927,591   $ 2,712,398   $ 39,541   $ 14,320,208
Current period gross charge-offs   $   $ 508   $ 1,018   $ 557   $ 324   $ 1,380   $ 1,789   $ 187   $ 5,763

_____________________________

(1) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score.

(2) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating.

(3) No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.

 
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation   Table 12
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands)   2024   2023   2023  
Income Statement Data:                    
Net income   $ 54,220   $ 47,502   $ 66,818  
                     
Average total stockholders' equity   $ 2,496,840   $ 2,374,669   $ 2,299,422  
Less: average goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Average tangible stockholders' equity   $ 1,501,348   $ 1,379,177   $ 1,303,930  
                     
Average total assets   $ 24,187,207   $ 24,404,727   $ 24,548,124  
Less: average goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Average tangible assets   $ 23,191,715   $ 23,409,235   $ 23,552,632  
                     
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)     8.73   7.94 %   11.78 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)     14.53   13.66 %   20.78 %
                     
Return on average total assets(1)     0.90   0.77 %   1.10 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)     0.94 %   0.81 %   1.15 %


 
    As of   As of   As of  
    March 31,    December 31,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024   2023   2023  
Balance Sheet Data:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 2,513,761   $ 2,486,066   $ 2,329,012  
Less: goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Tangible stockholders' equity   $ 1,518,269   $ 1,490,574   $ 1,333,520  
                     
Total assets   $ 24,279,186   $ 24,926,474   $ 24,884,207  
Less: goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Tangible assets   $ 23,283,694   $ 23,930,982   $ 23,888,715  
                     
Shares outstanding     127,841,908     127,618,761     127,573,680  
                     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     10.35 %   9.97 %   9.36 %
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     6.52 %   6.23 %   5.58 %
                     
Book value per share   $ 19.66   $ 19.48   $ 18.26  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 11.88   $ 11.68   $ 10.45  

_____________________________

(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more