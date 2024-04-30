Food Pathogen Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Food Pathogen Testing Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The food pathogen testing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Food Pathogen Testing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food pathogen testing market size is predicted to reach $16.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.

The growth in the food pathogen testing market is due to the growing incidence of food poisoning. Europe region is expected to hold the largest food pathogen testing market share. Major players in the food pathogen testing market include Bureau Veritas SA, Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Limited, Intertek Group PLC, Asurequality Ltd., Genevac Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Food Pathogen Testing Market Segments

• By Type: E.coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Other Pathogens

• By Technology: Traditional, Rapid, Immunoassay, Convenience Based, PCR, Other Technologies

• By Application: Meat And Poultry, Fruits And Vegetables, Dairy, Other Applications

• By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

• By Geography: The global food pathogen testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food pathogen testing refers to detecting food pathogens that are implemented for food production to ensure sanitation and food safety, reduce foodborne diseases, and eliminate dangerous organisms that could damage consumers in production settings, ingredients, or final goods.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Food Pathogen Testing Market Characteristics

3. Food Pathogen Testing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Food Pathogen Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Food Pathogen Testing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Food Pathogen Testing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Food Pathogen Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

