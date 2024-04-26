Submit Release
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter 2024 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the first quarter of 2024 of $1,161,000 or $0.29 per share compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $1,470,000 or $0.37 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 9.95% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 14.40% for the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by $199,000 or 4.2% compared to the respective 2023 period. While interest income increased by $539,000 due to higher yields on loans and other interest-earning assets, interest expense increased at a higher rate of $738,000, which resulted in slightly lower net interest margin and reduced income. The main contributing factors resulting in higher interest expense was an increase in the federal funds rate, along with a noticeable shift in customers moving from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing checking and time deposit accounts. Noninterest income increased by $65,000 or 13.7% primarily due to higher interchange income and other miscellaneous income. Operating expenses increased by $324,000 or 9.9% mainly due to higher wages and benefit costs.

Total assets were $591.7 million as of March 31, 2024 compared to $600.9 million as of March 2023. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt, along with a 1.2% decrease in deposit balances. While total loans decreased by $8.8 million or 2.1%, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.20%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

We are also very pleased to announce that the construction of our new Grand Rapids office is nearing completion, with an anticipated opening date in early June of 2024. We continue to look for opportunities to expand our community bank and look forward to growing our loan and deposit base during 2024.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):    
  Quarter Ended March 31,
    2024       2023  
Return on Equity (ROE)   9.95 %     14.40 %
Return on Assets (ROA)   0.79 %     0.98 %
Net Interest Margin   3.25 %     3.28 %
       
  March 31,
    2024       2023  
Non-Performing Assets Ratio   0.20 %     0.13 %
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1)   9.70 %     9.04 %
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1)   15.81 %     15.06 %
Book Value Per Share $ 11.89     $ 10.66  
Market Value Per Share $ 9.15     $ 10.75  
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank      
       
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
  Quarter Ended March 31,
    2024       2023  
Interest Income $ 6,615,474     $ 6,076,059  
Interest Expense   2,123,427       1,385,415  
Net Interest Income   4,492,047       4,690,644  
Provision for loan losses   40,000       121,000  
Non-interest income   537,092       472,504  
Operating Expenses   3,595,018       3,270,792  
Income before taxes   1,394,121       1,771,356  
Income tax expense   232,990       301,300  
Net Income $ 1,161,131     $ 1,470,056  
Net Income per share — diluted $ 0.29     $ 0.37  
Dividends declared $ 0.14     $ 0.14  
       
       
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):    
  March 31,
    2024       2023  
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,248,093     $ 45,031,302  
Time deposits with other banks   1,992,000       4,482,000  
Securities   84,835,301       98,252,929  
Loans   414,380,652       423,195,140  
Allowance for loan losses   (3,609,455 )     (3,881,282 )
Loans, net   410,771,197       419,313,858  
Premises and equipment, net   9,655,198       8,718,868  
Other assets   25,205,622       25,101,915  
Total Assets $ 591,707,411     $ 600,900,872  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits $ 516,760,150 $ 523,072,519
FHLB borrowings   14,000,000       19,000,000  
Trust preferred   10,310,000       13,403,000  
Other liabilities   3,490,066       3,170,449  
Total Liabilities   544,560,216       558,645,968  
       
Equity      
Total Equity   47,147,195       42,254,904  
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 591,707,411     $ 600,900,872  
       

Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562


