Verizon to award $25K crisis-response grant to Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund

BALTIMORE, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the recent tragedy at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Verizon is donating $25,000 to the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund in collaboration with the Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF).

Verizon’s contribution to the Fund will help support children and families of the deceased and survivors; first responders reporting to the scene and its aftermath; and job placement programs for displaced port workers. Funding will also provide technical assistance to impacted small businesses in Southeast Baltimore City and County.

"The tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge has impacted so many in the Baltimore community, and our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who lost their lives that day,” said Chris Flood, Atlantic North Market President, Verizon. “As a company that has been a part of this community for many years, we are committed to supporting our neighbors in their time of need, and we hope that our contribution will provide some comfort and support to the people of this resilient city.”

“The recovery and rebuild for the individuals and communities affected by the Key Bridge collapse is long-term and will require significant investment,” said Shanaysha M. Sauls, President & CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation. “That’s why BCF is grateful for Verizon’s generous support of the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund.”

Verizon remains committed to keeping communities connected, especially during emergencies and disaster relief efforts . Aligned with Verizon’s Credo, we will continue to run to a crisis as we support local communities.

