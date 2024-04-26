Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,656 in the last 365 days.

JBTC Announces 1st Quarter 2024 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $1,307,000 or $0.54 per share for the first quarter of 2024 versus $1,525,000 or $0.63 per share in the prior year. President Troy A. Peters stated: “This year strongly resembles the latter half of the last one. We have improved our liquidity position and have been able to manage our margin well. Although, I would label the operating environment as a challenging one for the industry, JBT is fortunate to have the business model, experience, and dedicate talent to navigate it and prepare for the next growth cycle.”

More information can be found at OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JBTC/overview.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
ashetterly@jbt.bank
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246  


Primary Logo

You just read:

JBTC Announces 1st Quarter 2024 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more