CEO UPDATES MEDIA ON AN INCIDENT IN ISABEL PROVINCE ON PRE-POLL BALLOT PAPERS

The Chief Electoral Officer and Commissioner, Jasper Highwood Anisi, this afternoon updated the media on the exclusion of pre-poll ballot papers from the count for the three constituencies in Isabel Province, and the steps that the commission has since taken.

CEO Anisi said that during the counting process for the constituencies of Gao/Bugotu, Hograno/Kia/Havulei and Maringe/Kokota, 39 pre-poll ballot papers were unfortunately inadvertently not counted, and the respective Returning Officers had already declared the winners.

“The Commission was asked to consider this situation and to issue some directives,” said Mr Anisi.

CEO Anisi said that after the deliberations and decision of the Commission, he has reached out to candidates that contested the three constituencies to inform them of these pre-poll ballot papers which were inadvertently not counted in the final count.

“The Commission noted that the respective returning officers, after making the declarations of the winning candidates under section 106 of the Electoral Act, and notifying the Commission of the full results, the Returning Officers could not review their own decisions.”

“The Returning Officers were in legal terms considered “functus officio” and the only authority able to review the decisions of the Returning Officers is the High Court of Solomon Islands,” said CEO Anisi.

The pre-poll ballot papers forwarded from Honiara for each of the Constituencies were as follows –

Gao/Bugotu – 13

Hograno/Kia/Havulei -15

Maringe/Kokota – 11

The margin between the declared successful candidates and the first runners-up were as follows –

Gao/Bugotu – 13

Hograno/Kia/Havulei – 2113

Maringe/Kokota – 106

CEO Anisi outlined that concerning the Constituency of Gao/Bugotu “the Commission decided amongst other things, that since the number of pre-poll ballot papers cast and not counted is 13, compared to the difference of 13 between the successful candidate and the first runner up, the outcome already declared may be affected if all the pre-poll ballot papers cast, without exception, have a vote in favour of the runner up.”

The Commission has decided to write to the Attorney-General to request that the AG “seek to issue a status petition under section 109 of the Electoral Act, to enable the Court to open the envelope of uncounted pre-poll ballot papers to determine how those 13 voters had voted.”

“The Commission acknowledges the error made and has taken pro-active steps to try and rectify them within the law,” CEO Anisi emphasised.

The difference in votes cast between the successful candidates and the first runners-up in the Hograno/Kia/Havlei constituency and the Maringe /Kokota constituency were far over the pre-poll votes not counted,

He outlined that as this will not affect the final result, no further action should be taken in respect of the count results of these two constituencies.

