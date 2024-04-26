Alleged assaulter apprehended, Weapon Seized During Police Joint Patrol

A joint patrol conducted by the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) has resulted in the arrest of a man who allegedly committed an assault and the confiscation of a weapon (knife) from a separate member of the group who were under the influence of alcohol.

RSIPF and SIAF officers who involved in a joint patrol through Honiara swiftly responded to reports of an assault occurring at the Honiara Central Market. The alleged perpetrator was promptly arrested for further investigation.

The swift and decisive action of officers involved in the joint patrol helped prevent further harm and ensured the safety of market-goers.

While on patrol, RSIPF and SIAF officers also intercepted a group of young people who were consuming alcohol. Upon searching the group, a knife was found in the possession of one individual. The weapon was confiscated, averting a potentially dangerous situation and highlighting law enforcement’s commitment to community safety.

RSIPF’s Operation Manager for Honiara City, Inspector Tex Tafoa, highlighted the vital role of community cooperation in maintaining peace and order.

“These incidents serve as a reminder that everyone plays a role in ensuring the safety of our communities. We encourage all Honiara residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or behaviour to the police,” Inspector Tafoa said.

He highlighted the significance of providing information to law enforcement, no matter how small, in preventing crime and upholding public safety.

“By collaborating and sharing information with the police, we can collectively contribute to creating a safer and more secure environment for all,” Inspector Tafoa said.

He expressed gratitude to the public for their ongoing support and cooperation in efforts to uphold law and order in Honiara saying it’s important that Honiara residents’ provide vital information to the police to help combat crime.

