Project Name
Lead Organisation
County
Approved Funding Amount
*
Athlone Smart Innovation and Co-working hub
Westmeath County Council, Technological University of the Shannon
Westmeath
€1 million
Ballaghaderreen Training, Upskilling and Community Hub
Roscommon County Council
Roscommon
€1 million
Biomethane Development Office
Tipperary County Council, Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) and the Irish Bioeconomy Foundation (IBF)
Tipperary
€993,011
Carbon Emission Reduction Training
Roscommon County Council
Roscommon
€569,037
Circular Economy Centre of Excellence
Longford County Council
Longford
€200,860
Computer Science in Every Secondary School in Co. Longford
Longford County Council
Longford
€841,290
Co-working Hub and Enterprise Centre
Westmeath County Council - Kinnegad
Westmeath
€1,000,000
Film Offaly Project
Offaly County Council
Offaly
€252,985
Junction 17 National Enterprise Park Development
Laois County Council
Laois
€1 million
Kilcormac Renewable Energy Centre of Excellence
Kilcormac Development Association
Offaly
€294,056
Manorhamilton Innovation and Development Community**
Future Cast
Roscommon
€793,970
Pre-Apprenticeship programme
Tipperary Education and Training Board
Tipperary
€999,791
Rathcrogan Farming/Cultural Heritage Scheme
Farming Rathcrogan Scheme Company
Roscommon
€886,634
Midlands Regional Enterprise Plan Pathway for Just Transition
Laois County Council
Regional
€3,992,882
ReSHAPE- Regional Skills Horizon And Pathways to Employment project
Munster Technological University (MTU)
Regional
€4,154,602
Local projects in the Midlands to receive grants amounting to €18 million under EU Just Transition Fund programme
April 26, 2024, 12:06 GMT
