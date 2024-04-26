Submit Release
Local projects in the Midlands to receive grants amounting to €18 million under EU Just Transition Fund programme

Project Name Lead Organisation County Approved Funding Amount *
Athlone Smart Innovation and Co-working hub Westmeath County Council, Technological University of the Shannon Westmeath €1 million
Ballaghaderreen Training, Upskilling and Community Hub Roscommon County Council Roscommon €1 million
Biomethane Development Office Tipperary County Council, Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) and the Irish Bioeconomy Foundation (IBF) Tipperary €993,011
Carbon Emission Reduction Training Roscommon County Council Roscommon €569,037
Circular Economy Centre of Excellence Longford County Council Longford €200,860
Computer Science in Every Secondary School in Co. Longford Longford County Council Longford €841,290
Co-working Hub and Enterprise Centre Westmeath County Council - Kinnegad Westmeath €1,000,000
Film Offaly Project Offaly County Council Offaly €252,985
Junction 17 National Enterprise Park Development Laois County Council Laois €1 million
Kilcormac Renewable Energy Centre of Excellence Kilcormac Development Association Offaly €294,056
Manorhamilton Innovation and Development Community** Future Cast Roscommon €793,970
Pre-Apprenticeship programme Tipperary Education and Training Board Tipperary €999,791
Rathcrogan Farming/Cultural Heritage Scheme Farming Rathcrogan Scheme Company Roscommon €886,634
Midlands Regional Enterprise Plan Pathway for Just Transition Laois County Council Regional €3,992,882
ReSHAPE- Regional Skills Horizon And Pathways to Employment project Munster Technological University (MTU) Regional €4,154,602

