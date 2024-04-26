Minister for Finance Michael McGrath T.D. welcomes Bankinter’s intent to establish a branch in Ireland

“Today’s announcement is significant for the Irish banking market, and is very welcome news for households, businesses and consumers, who are the real winners from increased competition. In 2022, my Department carried out a review of the retail banking sector in Ireland. It recognised the need to protect competition in the retail banking market to best serve consumers’ interests. The intention of another European bank, Bankinter, to establish a branch in Ireland to provide a range of banking products is a very welcome development in that regard.