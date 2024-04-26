Extension of deadline for schools to participate in the Summer Programme 2024

Last year’s Programme benefitted over 50,000 students. Last year 886 primary schools applied for the Primary School Scheme, compared to 721 so far this year, and 336 primary schools applied for the DEIS Literacy & Numeracy Summer Camp, compared to 203 so far this year. In addition, 160 post-primary schools and 59 special schools applied for the Summer Programme last year, compared to 98 post-primary schools and 47 special schools so far this year.