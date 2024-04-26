Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,658 in the last 365 days.

Extension of deadline for schools to participate in the Summer Programme 2024

Last year’s Programme benefitted over 50,000 students. Last year 886 primary schools applied for the Primary School Scheme, compared to 721 so far this year, and 336 primary schools applied for the DEIS Literacy & Numeracy Summer Camp, compared to 203 so far this year. In addition, 160 post-primary schools and 59 special schools applied for the Summer Programme last year, compared to 98 post-primary schools and 47 special schools so far this year.

You just read:

Extension of deadline for schools to participate in the Summer Programme 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more