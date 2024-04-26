The National Botanic Gardens is delighted to announce an exciting initiative for this year's National Heritage Week. Under the theme of 'Connections, Routes and Networks', we are calling on visitors to share their stories and memories of the gardens for an upcoming exhibition, 'Stories from the Gardens' to be held in August.
You just read:
Stories from the Gardens: visitors invited to share their experiences of the National Botanic Gardens
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.