Health Minister announces milestone in development of new Regional Elective Hospitals in Cork and Galway reached

As part of the wider Elective Care Programme and in advance of the delivery of Elective Hospitals, the HSE is currently developing six new Surgical Hubs at sites across the country. Two Surgical Hubs in Dublin (Swords and Mt Carmel) are due to become operational this year, with those in Limerick, Waterford, Cork and Galway becoming operational in 2025. These are modelled on the successful Reeves Day Surgery Unit at Tallaght which has significantly reduced waiting times for a number of elective procedures.