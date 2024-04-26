Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,662 in the last 365 days.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane celebrates 2024 Freedom Day, 27 Apr

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government (ECPG) led by Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane will celebrate 30 years of freedom and democracy at the Provincial Freedom Day commemoration on Saturday, 27 April 2024 in Bhisho.

This year’s milestone under the theme; 30 Years of Democracy Partnership and Growth, provides government an opportunity to reflect on the gains made to promote nation building, peace, unity, multi-culturalism, social cohesion, and the challenges that are still affecting the development of communities.

The commemoration will be preceded by Freedom to Run Marathon in Beacon Bay Country Club, East London from 06h00 and a Freedom Day Fun Walk starting at 08h30 from Good News Christian Church to Bhisho Stadium.
Bhisho, the capital of the province is placed at the centre of this year’s Freedom Day celebration due to its historical significance and that it houses the headquarters of the Eastern Cape Government.

For RSVP contact:
Awethu Fatyela
DSRAC, Eastern Cape
Cell: 082 907 5026 
E-mail awethu.fatyela@ecsrac.gov.za

Yonela Dekeda
Office of the Premier
Cell: 083 378 0968 
E-mail: Yonela.Dekeda@ecotp.gov.za

You just read:

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane celebrates 2024 Freedom Day, 27 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more