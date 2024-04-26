Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane celebrates 2024 Freedom Day, 27 Apr

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government (ECPG) led by Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane will celebrate 30 years of freedom and democracy at the Provincial Freedom Day commemoration on Saturday, 27 April 2024 in Bhisho.

This year’s milestone under the theme; 30 Years of Democracy Partnership and Growth, provides government an opportunity to reflect on the gains made to promote nation building, peace, unity, multi-culturalism, social cohesion, and the challenges that are still affecting the development of communities.

The commemoration will be preceded by Freedom to Run Marathon in Beacon Bay Country Club, East London from 06h00 and a Freedom Day Fun Walk starting at 08h30 from Good News Christian Church to Bhisho Stadium.

Bhisho, the capital of the province is placed at the centre of this year’s Freedom Day celebration due to its historical significance and that it houses the headquarters of the Eastern Cape Government.

For RSVP contact:

Awethu Fatyela

DSRAC, Eastern Cape

Cell: 082 907 5026

E-mail awethu.fatyela@ecsrac.gov.za

Yonela Dekeda

Office of the Premier

Cell: 083 378 0968

E-mail: Yonela.Dekeda@ecotp.gov.za