Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane and MEC Nonkqubela Pieters announce new cannabis investor, 29 Apr

Eastern Cape Province Premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane together with the Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC, Nonkqubela Pieters will announce a new cannabis investor at the Coega SEZ on Monday morning (29 April 2024).

This landmark investment is a culmination of work done by the Eastern Cape provincial government to promote the province as the cannabis industrial hub as pronounced by Premier Mabuyane in his 2019 state of the province address.

Provincial government’s ongoing trade and investment promotion programmes netted Medigrow Company, one of the leading companies in the cannabis sector, to invest in the Eastern Cape Province. 

Established in 2017, the Medigrow Company has established 14 medicinal cannabis cultivating farms across South Africa. For their Eastern Cape operations, they have signed a facility lease agreement with the Coega SEZ to establish an indoor medicinal cannabis grow, processing & packaging, cigarette manufacturing and isolate extraction businessoperations destined for the export market.

During the announcement of this new investor, government and Medigrow will announce their financial investment in this cannabis and hemp development, available opportunities for farmers, research and development programmes to be rolled out as part of this new investment.

Members of the media are invited to attend this event and details of the event are as follows:
Date: 29 April 2024
Venue: Coega SEZ
Time: 10h00

For more information and to RSVP for this event, please contact:
Thozi Manyisana
Cell: 073 7006988
Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha
Cell: 0829558833 

