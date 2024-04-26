Denys Kostrzhevskyi: Kyiv Needs a Powerful Airport on the Right Bank of the Dnipro River
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Prior to the anticipated full-scale invasion, a large-scale reconstruction of the Kyiv airport's airfield complex was planned, including the expanding of the runway, the reconstruction of taxiways, and the complete upgrading of navigation and light signal systems. All these improvements would make Kyiv Airport safer and all-weather, significantly increasing passenger traffic,” says Denys Kostrzhevskyi, the Chairman of the Board of Kyiv International Airport.
Despite of the plans being thwarted? by the Russian invasion, the airport staff continues to work on its development program, he says.
“The design for the airfield reconstruction continues unabated. The challenges we faced when deciding on the reconstruction have not diminished; rather, they have become even more pertinent. It is clear that the city of Kyiv, as the capital of Ukraine, should have a robust, all-weather airport on the Right Bank of the Dnipro river based on national strategic considerations. An airport that can accommodate any modern type of aircraft. Therefore, despite these challenging times, we continue with the design for the airfield reconstruction, albeit with borrowed funds,” stressed Kostrzhevskyi.
According to him, up to 300 million euros of investment were planned for the reconstruction of the airfield. Today, this amount has increased, as in addition to reconstruction, there is a need for restoration work following the Russian attacks on the airport. The airport does not plan to rely on the budget, which is already overloaded with expenses. The primary source of funds for the reconstruction of the airfield is now international investors. However, they also hold out hope for obtaining court-ordered compensation for losses caused by the aggressor country. According to preliminary expert estimates, the current losses of Kyiv Airport already exceed 500 million euros.
“Sooner or later, the war in Ukraine will end, and Ukrainians will face an immense amount of restoration work – rebuilding destroyed cities and villages, constructing new roads and bridges, and repairing infrastructure facilities, including airports. I can say with confidence that Kyiv Airport will be ready to receive passengers within a month of the decision to reopen Ukraine's airspace. The equipment is ready, and the specialists are prepared,” emphasized Denys Kostrzhevskyi.
After the war, Kyiv International Airport will become a crucial hub for foreign delegations, investors, essential experts from various industries, and tourists arriving in the capital. This will contribute to the restoration and development of our state.
Let us remind you that Kyiv International Airport will celebrate its 100th anniversary at the end of May 2024. Before Euro 2012, it was significantly expanded. Master-Avia LLC has invested over UAH 4 billion in its infrastructure, creating approximately 10,000 jobs in the aviation and related service industries.
