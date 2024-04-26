CloudDefense.AI’s CEO Anshu Bansal shares tips about GenAI Data Safety Practices with Forbes
As we navigate the vast opportunities presented by GenAI, it's imperative to prioritize data security.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent article featured in Forbes, Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI, sheds light on crucial strategies to ensure data security amidst the burgeoning landscape of generative AI (GenAI) services. As the industry continues to harness the transformative power of AI-driven innovations such as ChatGPT and Gemini, Anshu underscores the necessity of protecting sensitive information from potential data leaks.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
The proliferation of GenAI services has ushered in unprecedented opportunities for businesses across diverse sectors. From crafting realistic text formats to generating creative content on demand, these cutting-edge tools have revolutionized how organizations engage with data. However, with innovation comes responsibility, and Anshu is acutely aware of the looming risks associated with data security breaches.
In his insightful piece, Anshu identifies key areas of vulnerability including unintentional exposure during user interactions, insufficient training data security by GenAI providers, user errors, malicious intent, and data sharing during development.
To address these challenges, Anshu outlines a comprehensive set of best practices for organizations to adopt, focusing on data minimization, anonymization and tokenization techniques, user education initiatives, stringent access controls, real-time monitoring, and Strengthening API security practices. By adhering to these best practices, organizations can harness the full potential of GenAI while protecting sensitive data and building trust in this transformative technology.
Anshu concludes by emphasizing the importance of continuous vigilance in data security endeavors.
To read the full article and gain a deeper understanding of Anshu's valuable insights, visit here.
CloudDefense.AI remains committed to empowering organizations with robust data security solutions, enabling them to navigate the evolving landscape of AI-driven innovations with confidence and resilience.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here connectwithus@clouddefense.ai
