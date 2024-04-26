Submit Release
The civil protection typhoon exercise “Crystal Fish 2024” to take place tomorrow (27th) afternoon

MACAU, April 26 - The civil protection structure will hold the civil protection typhoon exercise code-named “Crystal Fish 2024” tomorrow (Saturday, 27 April) from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The exercise aims to enhance the overall effectiveness of disaster prevention and reduction efforts in Macao and prepare for this year’s typhoon season.

The exercise is a simulation of Macao being directly impacted by the super typhoon “Crystal Fish 2024” on Macao, accompanied by a storm surge causing severe flooding in low-lying areas and various incidents that may occur during the typhoon period. The civil protection structure will actively conduct on-site exercises involving multiple emergency response and rescue operations, while simultaneously implementing the “Low-lying Areas Evacuation Plan for Storm Surge during Typhoon”. The personnel involved in the evacuation plan include members from the civil protection structure, civic organizations and pre-registered residents. Therefore, the general public and tourists are not required to participate in the evacuation. During the exercise, the warning systems in four high spots of Macao (located at Guia Fortress, Taipa Grande, Alto de Coloane, and the Academy of Public Security Forces of Macao) will sound an alarm at 2:00 pm tomorrow. Additionally, the broadcasting poles located in the low-lying areas will then broadcast audio warnings in low-lying areas as part of the exercise. The purpose of sounding the alarm is to familiarize the public with the relevant alarm sound. Members of the public need not be alarmed and are advised to take note of the above arrangements.

The exercise will be carried out in specific areas of Macao, Taipa and Coloane. During the exercise, temporary traffic arrangements will be implemented in certain road sections, pick-up and drop-off areas, parking meters, and car parking spaces (please refer to the attached table for details). The Public Security Police Force will deploy personnel to maintain traffic and public order in the relevant areas, minimizing any inconvenience caused to residents and tourists in the areas. Members of the public and drivers are advised to be aware of these measures and to follow the instructions of on-site personnel for orderly passage.

According to the weather forecast by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, there is a possibility of showers and thunderstorms on the day of the exercise. The Civil Protection Operations Centre will adjust the exercise content accordingly based on the actual weather conditions. Members of the public are advised to stay alert.

Temporary traffic arrangements for the civil protection typhoon exercise “Crystal Fish 2024”

Date and time

Temporary traffic arrangements

Affected road sections

From 24 April (Wednesday) 9:00 am to 27 April (Saturday) 6:00 pm

 

No parking allowed (Except authorized vehicles)
  1. Parking spaces for light vehicles with meter number 1436 (No. 19-22) on Estrada do Altinho de Ká Hó;
  2. Parking area for heavy goods vehicles on inner lane of Rua do Tiro (adjacent to the side of Centro de Instrução de Simulação de Aeroporto);

27 April (Saturday)

9:00 am-6:00 pm
  1. Parking spaces for light vehicles with meter number 1436 (No. 7-18 & No. 23-26) on Estrada do Altinho de Ká Hó;

27 April (Saturday)

9:00 am-7:00 pm
  1. Pick-up and drop-off area of No. 5C terminal on Rua do Dr. Lourenço Pereira Marques;
  2. Near the pick-up and drop-off area of Centro de Saúde da Praia do Manduco on Rua dos Armazéns;
  3. Near the pick-up and drop-off area of S. Lourenço Market on Rua de João Lecaros;
  4. Parking spaces for light vehicles with meter number 2372 (No. 26-27) on Rua do Comandante João Belo;

27 April (Saturday)

9:00 am-8:00 pm
  1. Pick-up and drop-off area of door numbers 126-128A on Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira;
  2. On Rua do Quartel de Mong Há, adjacent to the side of Keang Peng School;
  3. Pick-up and drop-off area of No.118-122 on Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira;

27 April (Saturday)

11:00 am-6:00 pm
  1. Near the pick-up and drop-off area of Centro Comercial Ou Chong at S. Domingos Market on Travessa do Soriano;
  2. Pick-up and drop-off area of Largo do Pagode do Bazar;
  3. Pick-up and drop-off area of Macao Science Center on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen;
  4. Pick-up and drop-off area of Hotel S on Praça de Ponte e Horta;

27 April (Saturday)

12:00 pm-6:00 pm
  1. Parking spaces for light vehicles with meter number 2272 (No. 18-28) on Travessa de Artur Tamagnini Barbosa;
  2. Pick-up and drop-off area at Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying on Rua Marginal do Canal das Hortas;
  3. Parking spaces for light vehicles with meter number 1437 (No. 1-10) on Estrada do Altinho de Ká Hó;
  4. Parking spaces for light vehicles with meter number 3021 (No. 1-7) on Rua Filipe O'Costa;
  5. Parking spaces for light vehicles with meter number 2321 (No. 1-9) on Rua do Asilo;

27 April (Saturday)

12:00 pm-7:00 pm
  1. Reserved parking area of the Shooting Range of the Public Security Forces on Estrada da Aldeia in Coloane;

27 April (Saturday)

12:00 pm-3:30 pm
  1. Parking spaces for light vehicles with meter number 1409 (No. 9-12) on Avenida de Cinco de Outubro in Coloane;

27 April (Saturday)

1:45 pm-3:00 pm
  1. Pick-up and drop-off area (occupying 15 meters) at Patane Market on Avenida de Demétrio Cinatti;

27 April (Saturday)

1:45 pm-3:00 pm

 
  1. 4 parking spaces in zone A of the underground pick-up and drop-off area (for heavy passenger vehicles) at Tap Seac Square;

From 26 April (Friday) 9:00 am to 27 April (Saturday) 6:00 pm

Implementation of road closure
  1. Inner lane of Rua do Tiro (adjacent to the side of Centro de Instrução de Simulação de Aeroporto);

27 April (Saturday)

1:00 pm-6:30 pm
  1. Inner lane near Marina Bay on Avenida Marginal Flor de Lótus;

From 26 April (Friday) 9:00 am to 27 April (Saturday) 6:00 pm

Traffic restrictions
  1. Inner lane of Rua do Tiro (adjacent to the Macao Light Rapid Transit Depot side);

27 April (Saturday)

9:00 am-7:00 pm
  1. Road section of No. 111-113 on Rua do Almirante Sérgio;

27 April (Saturday)

12:00 pm-7:00 pm
  1. Road section from Tam Kong Miu na Estrada da Aldeia to Coloane Municipal Cemetery;

27 April (Saturday)

1:00 pm-7:00 pm
  1. Road section near lampposts No. 947A09 to 947A13 on Caminho das Águas;
  2. Road section near Caminho das Águas on Estrada do Altinho de Ká Hó.

