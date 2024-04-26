The civil protection typhoon exercise “Crystal Fish 2024” to take place tomorrow (27th) afternoon

MACAU, April 26 - The civil protection structure will hold the civil protection typhoon exercise code-named “Crystal Fish 2024” tomorrow (Saturday, 27 April) from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The exercise aims to enhance the overall effectiveness of disaster prevention and reduction efforts in Macao and prepare for this year’s typhoon season.

The exercise is a simulation of Macao being directly impacted by the super typhoon “Crystal Fish 2024” on Macao, accompanied by a storm surge causing severe flooding in low-lying areas and various incidents that may occur during the typhoon period. The civil protection structure will actively conduct on-site exercises involving multiple emergency response and rescue operations, while simultaneously implementing the “Low-lying Areas Evacuation Plan for Storm Surge during Typhoon”. The personnel involved in the evacuation plan include members from the civil protection structure, civic organizations and pre-registered residents. Therefore, the general public and tourists are not required to participate in the evacuation. During the exercise, the warning systems in four high spots of Macao (located at Guia Fortress, Taipa Grande, Alto de Coloane, and the Academy of Public Security Forces of Macao) will sound an alarm at 2:00 pm tomorrow. Additionally, the broadcasting poles located in the low-lying areas will then broadcast audio warnings in low-lying areas as part of the exercise. The purpose of sounding the alarm is to familiarize the public with the relevant alarm sound. Members of the public need not be alarmed and are advised to take note of the above arrangements.

The exercise will be carried out in specific areas of Macao, Taipa and Coloane. During the exercise, temporary traffic arrangements will be implemented in certain road sections, pick-up and drop-off areas, parking meters, and car parking spaces (please refer to the attached table for details). The Public Security Police Force will deploy personnel to maintain traffic and public order in the relevant areas, minimizing any inconvenience caused to residents and tourists in the areas. Members of the public and drivers are advised to be aware of these measures and to follow the instructions of on-site personnel for orderly passage.

According to the weather forecast by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, there is a possibility of showers and thunderstorms on the day of the exercise. The Civil Protection Operations Centre will adjust the exercise content accordingly based on the actual weather conditions. Members of the public are advised to stay alert.

