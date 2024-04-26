【Tourism + MICE】MGTO organizes Updates Seminar in Singapore to attract leisure and MICE travelers from Southeast Asia

MACAU, April 26 - 【MGTO】MGTO is holding its second mega overseas roadshow of 2024 in Singapore from 25 – 28 April

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is holding its second mega overseas roadshow of 2024 in Singapore from 25 – 28 April. The Office has led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade and hosted the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” in advance. Residents and tourism businesses in Singapore were offered a picture of Macao as an ideal MICE and travel destination, while industry participants from both sides had the opportunity to design tourism products with greater appeal for Singaporeans, as part of Macao’s pursuit of the Southeast Asia market.

The Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart was held at Suntec City Atrium (Convention Centre) on 25 April. Deputy Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, Secretary General of Executive Committee of the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS), Charles Tan, Executive Director of Board of Directors of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Elaine Wong, and Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin, Vic Lam, together with the representatives of the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao, members of Macao and Singaporean travel trade, were among over 100 attendees at the seminar.

Promote Macao and Hengqin as leisure and MICE destinations

MGTO’s representative first delivered an overview of Macao’s latest tourism development and diverse “tourism +” offerings to Singapore industry participants, followed by IPIM’s presentation of the MICE and business environment in Macao. The representative of the Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin then introduced the latest picture of cultural tourism in Hengqin. A business networking session was held for members of the travel trade from both sides to connect, discover business opportunities and jointly develop Macao tourism products and special offers tailored for visitors from Singapore.

Spectacular roadshow to unveil on 26 April

As a major highlight, the mega roadshow is going on at Suntec City Atrium (Convention Centre) for four days starting 25 April. An opening ceremony will unveil the roadshow in the afternoon on 26 April. The venue is located amid Marina Central District, one of the mega shopping centres in Singapore. Designed after Rubik’s Cube, a special space with colorful key visual manifests the vibrant scene of Macao’s cultural diversity and harmony blended with the unique splendor of “tourism +”. The Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin, six integrated resort enterprises from Macao and Air Macau have set up booths to showcase their newest tourism facilities and products. Singapore residents can experience Macao from a kaleidoscope of angles.

Singapore ranks as 8th largest international visitor market

In the first quarter of 2024, Macao registered 25,623 visitor arrivals from Singapore. The average daily volume of Singaporean visitors increased by 263.1% compared with the first quarter of 2023. At present, Singapore ranks as the eighth largest international visitor market for Macao. There are two flights between Macao and Singapore daily.

MGTO is dedicated to tapping into the Singapore market through different marketing initiatives, including launch of different special offers in partnership with Air Macau and travel agencies in Singapore and Macao. The Office also actively invites Singapore delegations to Macao for familiarization visits to new local attractions, hotels and so forth. Industry partners from both sides are encouraged to develop tourism products that appeal to Singaporean and Southeast Asian visitors, in pursuit of international visitor markets.

For more information about the mega roadshow in Singapore, please visit the themed website (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/experience-macao-singapore-roadshow) or MGTO’s official platforms on social media.