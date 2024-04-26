IAM steps up environmental hygiene efforts for “Labour Day Golden Week”

MACAU, April 26 - In view of the approaching “Labour Day Golden Week” of the Mainland, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has planned its environmental hygiene work in advance to strengthen the cleaning of public places, reinforce the management of public toilets and increase the frequency of hygiene inspections, so as to ensure the overall environmental hygiene and tidiness of the city.

Strengthening cleaning of public streets and public toilets

IAM has coordinated with the cleaning contractor to send additional cleaning workers to the streets in areas with high people flow and increase the number of garbage bins and the frequency of replacing garbage bags during the “Labour Day Golden Week” period. Meanwhile, the number of cleaning workers stationed in public toilets with high people flow will also be increased in an endeavour to maintain the cleanliness of public toilets, replenish consumables timely and closely monitor the conditions of use of the equipment.

In addition, IAM has installed more than 200 signposts indicating the direction of public toilets in the various districts of Macao. The public and tourists can use their mobile phones to scan the “EasyGo Public Toilet Navigation” QR code on the signposts to immediately use the navigation function to get to the nearest public toilet. They can also save the QR code and scan it for use anytime.

Reinforcing inspection and supervision and promoting awareness of environmental hygiene

To ensure that the various items of environmental hygiene work can be effectively implemented, IAM will send additional staff to carry out inspections in the various districts and check the cleanliness of garbage collection facilities, public toilets and public streets. If they find any issues concerning hygiene, they will request the relevant contractor to handle the issue as quickly as possible and supervise it.

IAM has also reinforced the environmental hygiene promotion work, including playing short videos on the theme of environmental hygiene on advertising screens on buses and in various districts and installing promotional banners and signs in locations such as areas with high people flow, entry and exit ports, etc. to remind the public and tourists to use garbage collection facilities correctly.