【Connect the world】MGTO invites international travel trade to 12th MITE for Trade Gathering Mini-Mart and market expansion together

MACAU, April 26 - In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, the 12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) is grandly unveiled today (26 April). Riding on this major occasion, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has invited close to 100 representatives of overseas travel agency associations from numerous countries and regions and representatives of the travel trade from Hong Kong to Macao for the first time after the pandemic for the Trade Gathering Mini-Mart. They connected and discussed a wealth of business opportunities with their counterparts from Macao, besides taking part in familiarization tours in Macao and Hengqin for a better understanding of both destinations’ strengths.

Nearly 100 trade participants from Asia and Europe gather in Macao

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Trade Gathering Mini-Mart was held this afternoon (26 April). 99 representatives of Hong Kong travel agencies and various travel agency associations from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, Portugal, Spain and Europe engaged in the Mini-Mart together with 48 representatives of local hotels, travel agencies, integrated resort enterprises and tourism-related facilities in Macao. 120 industry participants from worldwide keenly exchanged ideas and explored the characteristics of different visitor markets. Together they designed relevant tourism products and uncovered possibilities of business cooperation.

Leading overseas travel agency associations come together at MITE

Eight overseas travel agency associations from Europe and Asia are taking part in the 12th MITE this year, including the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS), Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASINTDO), Thai Travel Agents Association, Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA), Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT), Spanish Confederation of Travel Agents (CEAV) and European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Associations (ECTAA). These associations have garnered wide recognition. Their participation in the Trade Gathering Mini-Mart has widened Macao’s profile, presence and reach of cooperation opportunities in the international tourism sector, a boon for the city’s pursuit of the international markets.

Overseas industry operators inspect tourism resources in Macao and Hengqin

Representatives of the overseas travel agency associations and hosted buyers from different destinations are joining the familiarization tours in Macao and Hengqin. They visited Macao’s World Heritage site, Macao Grand Prix Museum, new tourism facilities and explored different communities, besides tasting local signature delicacies and having a first-hand experience of Macao’s “tourism +” elements. A familiarization tour is also arranged for them in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, where they will experience different tourism resources. Through several familiarization itineraries, MGTO offers industry operators from worldwide an experience of the unique tourism resources Macao and Hengqin have to offer, thus promoting the development of Macao-Hengqin and multi-destination travel. Some representatives of the overseas travel agency associations and hosted buyers will participate in the “Macao – Hengqin Outdoor Camping Industry Salon” in Hengqin tomorrow (27 April) to witness the 12th MITE’s operations of “one exhibition, two cities”.

In active support of the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate diversification, MGTO strives to foster the development of tourism and other related industries, deepen cross-sector integration of “tourism +” and further expand the diversity of international visitor markets, branding Macao as a travel destination and its tourism products in a variety of initiatives.