Flavored Yogurt Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The flavored yogurt market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $82.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the flavored yogurt market size is predicted to reach $82.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

The growth in the flavored yogurt market is due to the increasing health consciousness among consumers. Europe region is expected to hold the largest flavored yogurt market share. Major players in the flavored yogurt market include Danone SA, Groupe Lactalis SA, Chobani LLC, Arla Foods AMBA, Emmi Nederland BV, Ultima Foods Inc., Nestlé SA, Sodiaal Union.

Flavored Yogurt Market Segments

• By Type: Organic, Conventional

• By Form: Spoonable, Drinkable

• By Flavor: Strawberry, Blueberry, Vanilla, Peach, Other Flavors

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

• By End Use: Food And Beverage Industry, HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe), Household Retail

• By Geography: The global flavored yogurt market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Flavored yogurt refers to semi-fluid fermented milk food that contains added flavors. Lactic acid-producing bacteria are used for the fermentation of milk to produce yogurt.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Flavored Yogurt Market Characteristics

3. Flavored Yogurt Market Trends And Strategies

4. Flavored Yogurt Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Flavored Yogurt Market Size And Growth

……

27. Flavored Yogurt Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Flavored Yogurt Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

