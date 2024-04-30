Master Data Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Master Data Management Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The master data management market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $32.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Master Data Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the master data management market size is predicted to reach $32.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.

The growth in the master data management market is due to the increase in the use of data quality tools for data management. North America region is expected to hold the largest master data management market share. Major players in the master data management market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Informatica,.

Master Data Management Market Segments

•By Component: Solution, Services

•By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

•By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs), Large Enterprises

•By Application: Supplier Data, Product Data, Customer data, Other Applications

•By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance(BFSI), Government, Retail, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Other Verticals

•By Geography: The global master data management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Master data management (MDM) refers to a practice that collects and creates a single record from each person, place, and thing in an organization from internal and external data sources and apps in order to improve business processes. It is used to improve the consistency and quality of data assets to carry out knowledge business decisions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Master Data Management Market Characteristics

3. Master Data Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Master Data Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Master Data Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. Master Data Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Master Data Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

