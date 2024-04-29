Sugo Music Group Partners with Rising Star Ryte EyE Ty for Exclusive Distribution and Co-Publishing Deal
Sugo Music Group Artist Ryte Eye Ty's single fly lands on film Call Her KingFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugo Music Group, a leading independent music distribution and publishing company, is excited to announce its partnership with up-and-coming artist Ryte EyE Ty. This exclusive deal will see Sugo Music Group handle the distribution and co-publishing of Ryte EyE Ty's music.
Ryte EyE Ty, a rising star in the music industry, has been making waves with his unique sound and captivating lyrics. His music has caught the attention of Sugo Music Group, who is known for their commitment to supporting independent artists and helping them reach a wider audience. This partnership will provide Ryte EyE Ty with the resources and support he needs to take his career to the next level.
Under this exclusive deal, Sugo Music Group will handle the distribution of Ryte EyE Ty's music across all major streaming platforms and digital stores. In addition, the company will also co-publish his music, ensuring that he receives proper credit and compensation for his work. This partnership will not only benefit Ryte EyE Ty, but it will also allow music lovers around the world to discover and enjoy his music.
"We are thrilled to partner with Ryte EyE Ty and help him share his talent with the world," said the Director of Business affairs. "At Sugo, we are passionate about supporting independent artists and providing them with the tools they need to succeed. We believe that Ryte EyE Ty has a bright future ahead, and we are excited to be a part of his journey."
With this partnership, Sugo Music Group and Ryte EyE Ty are poised to make a significant impact in the music industry. Fans can expect to hear more from this talented artist in the near future, and Sugo Music Group is committed to helping him reach new heights. Stay tuned for more updates and releases from Ryte EyE Ty and Sugo Music Group.
