Managed Detection And Response Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Managed Detection And Response Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The managed detection and response market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Managed Detection And Response Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the managed detection and response market size is predicted to reach $6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.

The growth in the managed detection and response market is due to growing concerns about cyber-attacks and threats targeting enterprises. North America region is expected to hold the largest managed detection and response market share. Major players in the managed detection and response market include CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Rapid7, Red Canary Inc., Arctic Wolf Networks, Kudelski Security, SentinelOne Inc., Proficio, Expel Inc.

Managed Detection And Response Market Segments
•By Service Type: Retained Incident Response, Threat Detection, Protective Monitoring, Other Service Types
•By Security Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, Other Securities
•By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud
•By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises
•By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Other Industry Verticals
•By Geography: The global managed detection and response market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Managed detection and response refers to a contracted service that would provide businesses assistance in identifying dangers and responding after they have been found. It is used in businesses and other facilities to provide threat detection services and respond to those threats.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Managed Detection And Response Market Characteristics
3. Managed Detection And Response Market Trends And Strategies
4. Managed Detection And Response Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Managed Detection And Response Market Size And Growth
……
27. Managed Detection And Response Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Managed Detection And Response Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

