IT Asset Disposition Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's IT Asset Disposition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The IT asset disposition market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “IT Asset Disposition Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the it asset disposition market size is predicted to reach $28.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the it asset disposition market is due to the growing usage of electronic devices. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest it asset disposition market share. Major players in the it asset disposition market include Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Sims Limited, Iron Mountain Incorporated.

IT Asset Disposition Market Segments

•By Service: De-Manufacturing And Recycling, Remarketing And Value Recovery, Data Destruction Or Data Sanitation, Logistics Management And Reverse Logistics, Other Services

•By Asset Type: Computers Or Laptops, Servers, Mobile Devices, Storage Devices, Peripherals

•By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

•By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Public Sector And Government Offices, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global it asset disposition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

IT asset disposition is a specialized practice that deals with technological assets such as laptops, desktop computers, tablets, enterprise equipment, data center cloud equipment, and smartphones. ITAD is an essential component of IT asset management. The IT asset disposition is used by companies to decommission, disposing of or utilize unwanted IT equipment, such as hardware and electronic devices, properly to avoid adverse environmental, financial, and reputational effects.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. IT Asset Disposition Market Characteristics

3. IT Asset Disposition Market Trends And Strategies

4. IT Asset Disposition Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. IT Asset Disposition Market Size And Growth

……

27. IT Asset Disposition Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. IT Asset Disposition Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

