Gravity Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023

Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2024. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations Web site at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/notice

The shareholders and ADS holders of Gravity may receive a hard copy of the annual report, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Unit, Gravity Co., Ltd., 15F, 396 World Cup buk-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul 03925, South Korea.

In the annual report on Form 20-F, the consolidated revenue is KRW 725,516 million, the operating profit is KRW 160,367 million, and the net profit attributable to parent company is KRW 132,019 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

(In millions of KRW)

  2023 2022 YoY
Revenue 725,516 463,618 56.5%
Operating profit 160,367 104,708 53.2%
Net profit attributable to parent company 132,019 83,162 58.7%

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------
Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:
Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Shin Choi
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800


