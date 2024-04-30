Ginger Beer Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Ginger Beer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $10.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the ginger beer market size is predicted to reach $10.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The growth in the ginger beer market is due to increasing awareness regarding health and wellness. North America region is expected to hold the largest ginger beer market share. Major players in the ginger beer market include Covestro AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, BASF SE, Allnex Belgium SA, Dow Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Ginger Beer Market Segments

• By Type: Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic

• By Process: Fermented, Non-Fermented

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores

• By Application: Retail, Catering

• By Geography: The global ginger beer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ginger beer refers to a fizzy drink prepared from syrup and ginger that is occasionally moderately alcoholic. Drinking ginger beer may have some advantageous health effects, mostly because of the beverage's main component. Ginger beer is also used root to treat nausea and other stomach problems.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Ginger Beer Market Characteristics

3. Ginger Beer Market Trends And Strategies

4. Ginger Beer Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Ginger Beer Market Size And Growth

……

27. Ginger Beer Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Ginger Beer Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

