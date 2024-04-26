Eviosys reveals European consumer demand for sustainable packaging on the rise, emphasising metal as preferred choice

Surveying over 2,000 consumers and 600 European business leaders Eviosys’ latest survey spotlights changing attitudes towards sustainable packaging.

EUROPE, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third consecutive year, metal packaging giant, Eviosys, has commissioned a Europe wide survey to ascertain consumer sentiment towards packaging, this year embracing the additional element of business’ awareness of sustainability, and priorities influencing their packaging decisions. Today, Eviosys unveils the results of its 2024 survey, which shows a significant shift in European attitudes towards packaging sustainability and material preferences.

The survey, encompassing insights from thousands of consumers and businesses across Europe, underscores a growing consumer consciousness about the environmental impact of their packaging choices. An overwhelming 59% of consumers expressed frustration about the excessive use of plastic in supermarkets, while 63% recognise metal as a more sustainable alternative.

Consumer Insights: The Drive for Sustainability and Metal Packaging

The findings reveal that 57% of consumers are willing to pay more for products in sustainable packaging, with 82% more inclined to purchase a product if it is in metal packaging, knowing metal’s infinitely recyclable nature. This preference is not just a nod to sustainability but also a reflection of the evolving consumer value system, where 70% prioritise reusability and recyclability over luxurious or uniquely designed packaging.

Business Perspectives: Transitioning Towards Sustainable Solutions

On the business front, the survey shows a strong industry response to consumer demands, with 90% of businesses investing in sustainable packaging research or implementation in the past year. However, challenges remain, with a third citing cost constraints as a significant barrier to adopting more sustainable options. However, with 98% of businesses now exhibiting an awareness of the recycling processes and the sustainability of packaging materials, the next step for businesses is to engage with their customers on these issues and foster a shared responsibility along the value chain. “There are only two permanent materials that can be recycled over and over again infinitely: glass and metal, the other packaging materials will end up in waste at one point in time. As a metal packaging producer, we need to support the brands in their transition to the powerful and truly circular packaging material that metal can be with more clarity and education for consumers.” Laetitia Durafour, Marketing Director at Eviosys explains.

Eviosys: At the Forefront of Packaging Innovation

Eviosys stands out as a facilitator of change in the packaging industry, offering innovative solutions like Ecopeel™ that align with consumer and business demands for change towards affordable, convenient, qualitative and sustainable solutions. Eviosys demonstrate a commitment to changing misconceptions around recyclability and the effective recycling of the different packaging materials in a bid to further drive metal uptake by businesses and consumers alike.

“Our research and development focusses strongly on addressing the dual challenges of economic viability and environmental responsibility,” Durafour continues. "We work with our customers to provide products which best meet their needs and the needs of their consumers, as well as educating them on how best to drive a sustainable transition in packaging. Ecopeel™ is a testament to our commitment to innovation that meets the market's current and future needs.”

Looking Forward: A Sustainable and Economically Viable Future

Supporting the hundreds of European businesses who anticipate transitioning to 100% recyclable packaging materials within the next 1-3 years (45% of those surveyed), Eviosys continues to lead with its groundbreaking products and insights, remaining dedicated to shaping a future where packaging is not just a vessel but a statement of environmental stewardship and consumer awareness.

