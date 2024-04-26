Bauer Media Group shortlisted for Best Use of Data at Campaign UK Tech Awards 2024

Bauer Media Group have been shortlisted for Best Use of Data – Entertainment at this year’s Campaign UK Tech Awards.

A joint entry with Permutive – “Revolutionising brand campaigns through data” – showcases how Bauer’s data-driven strategy, powered by Permutive’s patented technology, solves a huge issue for its clients and shows how they are using data to increase their clients’ addressability and audience engagement, all while increasing revenue.

The entry highlights how Bauer successfully executed a project to make Illuminate (Bauer’s premium targeted advertising solution) their default display sell solution across publishing and audio display formats. It demonstrates how the initiative required a cultural shift, encouraging sales teams to proactively promote Illuminate, adopt a longer-term perspective and align strategies with client needs.

The shortlist is a testament to how Bauer prioritises building long-lasting relationships with clients and how their approach gives clients transparency and detailed post-campaign insights, including performance reporting, first-party audience analysis, and highlighting user engagement. It further highlights Bauer’s commitment to innovation, client satisfaction, and leveraging data for effective, transparent, and impactful advertising solutions.

Nat Francis, Digital Operations Director comments: “Being nominated for Best Use of Data at the Campaign Tech Awards is a remarkable acknowledgment of our commitment to innovation and excellence in leveraging data-driven insights. It’s a privilege to be recognised among such esteemed peers, particularly at this pivotal time of change within the industry where first-party data insights are only going to become more crucial.”

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday 6 June 2024 at The Biltmore Mayfair.

Read more about Bauer Illuminate here: https://www.bauermedia.co.uk/advertise/advertising-services/targeted-data-solutions/illuminate/

