Flash News: OKX Adds BETH to its Dual Investment Product

NASSAU, the Bahamas, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 26, 2024.



OKX Adds BETH to its Dual Investment Product

OKX today announced the addition of BETH to its Dual Investment structured product, with subscriptions beginning on April 27 at 8:00 AM (UTC) and terms ranging between 23 hours to 244 days. With this addition, eligible users now have more ways to interact with the OKX ecosystem and choose from a wider range of Dual Investment options.



Dual Investment is an advanced product that gives eligible users the opportunity to maximize their profits** by choosing a major crypto pair to trade, such as BTC - USDT. By subscribing to a Dual Investment product, users can buy or sell an options contract and receive returns in either of the cryptocurrencies - depending on their target price.



*Not all products are available in all regions.

**Note: Returns are not guaranteed and may change without notice.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



