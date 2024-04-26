IARC at the International Congress on Occupational Health 2024

Researchers from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) will present during the 34th International Congress on Occupational Health, hosted by the International Commission on Occupational Health in Marrakesh, Morocco, on 28 April to 3 May 2024. The theme of the congress is “Enhancing Occupational Health Research and Practices: Closing the Gaps!”. IARC Director Dr Elisabete Weiderpass will deliver the keynote address, on the global cancer burden due to occupational exposures. Dr Mary Schubauer-Berigan, Head of the IARC Monographs programme, will give a presentation titled “IARC Monographs Update: Opportunities and challenges in occupational epidemiology and exposure characterization”.

IARC is a world leader in occupational health research. Recent investigations by IARC in this area include studies on chrysotile miners and millers in the Russian Federation and a joint report with the World Health Organization on non-melanoma skin cancer attributable to occupational exposure to solar ultraviolet radiation.

The IARC Monographs programme frequently evaluates occupational and environmental agents, and much of the data used by Monographs Working Groups when evaluating agents come from occupational cohort studies.

IARC recently hosted an Advisory Group to recommend which agents should be evaluated by the IARC Monographs during 2025–2029. Many of the agents that the Advisory Group recommended for evaluation with high or medium priority are agents that workers would be exposed to through their occupation.

