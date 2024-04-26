Amway secures 12th consecutive year as world's No.1 direct selling company

VIETNAM, April 26 - HÀ NỘI — Amway Global's dominance in the direct sales industry has been reaffirmed with its 12th consecutive year as the world's No.1 direct selling company, according to the Direct Selling News (DSN) rankings.

This achievement highlights Amway's continued success and its position as a global leader in the health and beauty sector.

Amway Vietnam, part of Amway Global, also celebrated its inclusion in the Top 10 markets with the highest revenue globally in 2023. This further strengthens the brand's presence and success in markets around the world.

With a revenue milestone of US$7.7 billion, Amway has once again secured the top spot on the list of the 100 global direct selling companies based on 2023 revenue. The rankings also showcase the presence of 58 other direct selling businesses with sales exceeding $100 million.

Milind Pant, the Chief Executive Officer of Amway Group, expressed the company's commitment to empowering its distributors and improving the lives of one billion people by providing high-quality products and innovative solutions for health.

Amway focuses on six key factors: Physical health, Mental health, Planet protection, Community connection, Personal Development and Financial Health to enhance the overall quality of life for individuals.

In 2023, the Nutrilite brand, which specialises in nutrition products, experienced a 3 per cent growth and accounted for 60 per cent of Amway's global revenue. This growth solidifies Amway's position as a trusted nutrition expert for consumers worldwide.

To maintain its position and continue offering a competitive product range, Amway Group plans to invest over $100 million in the next three years. These investments will be directed towards innovating production equipment, incorporating advanced technology, and creating modern and luxurious facilities.

Amway also places a strong emphasis on employee well-being and community-building. The company is dedicated to providing a supportive environment for its employees and plans to invest in projects that enhance the employee experience and working spaces at its headquarters in Ada, Michigan, USA.

The DSN Global 100 ranking is an annual assessment conducted by Direct Selling News, which evaluates global sales performance in the direct selling industry.

The ranking aims to provide a fair and transparent representation of companies' success and the industry's impact on the consumer community. — VNS