Đồng Nai calls for Korean investment into green growth

VIETNAM, April 26 - SEOUL — The southern province Đồng Nai introduced its investment projects and incentives to the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s firms at a workshop in Seoul on April 25.

The workshop on collaboration in green growth projects between Korean enterprises and Đồng Nai was co-organised by the province, the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, and many partners, with the participation of about 50 Korean businesses interested in green growth.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Vũ Hồ said the event offers an opportunity for Đồng Nai and Korean businesses to exchange experience in researching and developing emission reduction technologies and green transition projects.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Hồng Lĩnh briefed participants on Đồng Nai’s economic situation, saying it is home to more than 53,000 operational enterprises with more than 1,600 FDI projects, of them 421 by Korean investors.

The locality is pursuing the goal of green and sustainable development as reflected in its master plan for 2021-30 with a vision towards 2050 which sets the target of cutting emissions to net zero by 2050.

On this occasion, Korean businesses shared experience in sustainable development and engaged in a business-to-business meeting with Vietnamese enterprises. — VNS