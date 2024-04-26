Firm pioneers coffee production following EU regulations in Đắk Lắk

VIETNAM, April 26 -

ĐẮK LẮK — The Daklak September 2nd Import-Export Company Limited (Simexco Daklak) is a pioneer in developing coffee growing zones following the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

This move demonstrated Simexco Daklak's strong commitment to sustainable coffee production, contributing to environmental protection and increasing the value of Đắk Lắk coffee products in the international arena, the company announced at a press conference on Thursday.

The EUDR requires to ensure no deforestation or degradation, have spatial data using multi-temporal satellite images, and ensure the legality and traceability of product origin from production, exploitation, harvesting to transportation, processing and export.

After 10 months of implementation, Simexco Daklak had become a pioneer in building coffee production zones that secure the world's first 4C-certified EUDR certification, Nguyễn Tiến Dũng from Simexco Daklak said.

He added that his firm was cooperating with the IDH Sustainable Trade Initiative to update data and implement activities to have six production zones meeting the EUDR in Buôn Ma Thuột City, Buôn Hồ Township, and Krông Năng, Cư M’gar, Cư Kuin and Krông Ana, with a total of nearly 82,000 farming households producing 300,000 tonnes of coffee on 106,000ha.

On this occasion, Bạch Thanh Tuấn, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association, handed over two certificates from the 4C (Common Code for the Coffee Community), to Simexco Daklak for two growing zones that meet the EUDR standards. These two zones cover nearly 8,000 farmers, 9,500 hectares, and an output of over 35,000 tonnes.

4C is an independent, stakeholder-driven, internationally recognised sustainability standard for the entire coffee sector, aiming at anchoring sustainability in coffee supply chains.

At the event, eight units signed a memorandum of understanding on bringing EUDR-qualified coffee products to import businesses at European ports.

Việt Nam shipped 1.61 million tonnes of coffee abroad in 2023, earning US$4.18 billion, down 9.6 per cent in volume but up 3.1 per cent in value year-on-year.

The average coffee export price in 2023 was $2,834 per tonne, an increase of 14.1 per cent compared with the previous year. — VNS