E-commerce contributes $7 million in taxes during 2022-23

VIETNAM, April 26 - HÀ NỘI — A total of VNĐ180 trillion (US$7.2 million) was collected from e-commerce business in 2022 and 2023, according to updates of the General Department of Taxation at a conference on Thursday in Hà Nội.

Specifically, the tax collection amounted to VNĐ83 trillion on revenues of VNĐ3.1 quadrillion in 2022 and VNĐ97 trillion on revenues of VNĐ3.5 quadrillion in 2023.

To date, 94 foreign services providers including Facebook and Google have declared and paid taxes worth totally VNĐ14.5 trillion.

Mai Sơn, Deputy Director of the General Department of Taxation, said that a number of solutions have been implemented to enhance the tax management on e-commerce, including the development of a database on e-commerce.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Information and Communication and the State Bank of Vietnam have basically completed the sharing of database to the General Department of Taxation, including the data of 929 websites providing e-commerce services, 130 organisations operating in the fields of telecommunications, advertising, broadcasting and payment accounts of more than nine million organistions and 121 individuals at 96 commercial banks.

Sơn said that the tax watchdog will continue to improve the policies to enhance the management on e-commerce business as well as creating favourable conditions for tax declaration and payment and using e-invoices.

The focus will be on upgrading the database and applying machine learning and artificial intelligence in analysing. — VNS