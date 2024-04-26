Food items containing eggs to be recalled: SFA

VIETNAM, April 26 - HÀ NỘI — The Singapore Food Agency announced the recall of several food items originating from Việt Nam, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Thursday.

According to the island nation's food agency, Li Chuan seafood rolls, Bibigo’s Mandu and Mini Mandu dim sum prawns failed to list eggs among their ingredients on their labels, which can cause allergic reactions to a small population of consumers.

The distributors, Li Chuan Food Products Pte Ltd and CJ SE Asia Pte Ltd, were told by the agency to recall all of the above-mentioned products.

Cao Xuân Thắng, commercial counsellor at the Embassy of Việt Nam in Singapore, said Vietnamese food producers must pay more attention to the packaging process to ensure compliance with Singapore's regulations,

Thắng said Singapore requires all packaged food products to include their descriptions and ingredients, especially those that may cause allergic reactions. The agency has gone even further to require food producers to warn consumers if their foods were produced in a facility that processes products that may contain allergens.

Singapore imported S$24 million worth of seafood from Việt Nam during the first three months of 2024, an increase of 3.22 per cent year-on-year. Vietnamese seafood accounted for 8.58 per cent of the total market share, ranking in 5th place among the island nation's largest suppliers of seafood products. — VNS