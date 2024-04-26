Energy industry needs nearly VNĐ5 trillion of investment in 2021-2030

VIETNAM, April 26 - HÀ NỘI — The total investment capital demand for the whole energy sector in the 2021-30 period is between VNĐ4.13-VNĐ4.8 trillion (US$163.01-$189.46 million), according to a plan to implement the National Power Planning in the 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050.

Under the plan, which has been approved in a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà, the capital for energy projects will come from other sources than public investment capital.

The demand for land area serving the development of facilities and infrastructure in the energy industry is about 93,540 – 97,240 hectares in the 2021-30 period and about 171,410 – 196,760 hectares in the 2031-50 period, along with a sea surface area for offshore projects at about 334,800 hectares in 2030, and about 1.3-1.7 million hectares in 2050, it said.

The National Power Planning in the 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050 covers areas of oil and gas, coal, electricity, new and renewable energy with tasks ranging from basic investigation, exploration, exploitation, production, storage, distribution to use and other related activities.

Particularly, the planning aims to strongly develop offshore wind power in combination with other types of renewable energy (solar power, onshore wind power) to produce new energy (hydrogen, green ammonia) serving domestic demands and exports.

Renewable energy sources that produce new energy to serve domestic and export needs are prioritised and allowed for unlimited development on the basis of ensuring national defence, security, energy security and bringing high economic efficiency, becoming a new economic sector of the country.

The decision also details a list of projects and specific schedules for major and prioritised projects in the energy industry, along with a list of important and potential projects in the field.

In the decision, Deputy PM Hà also assigned tasks to particular ministries and sectors. — VNS