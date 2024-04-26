Khánh Hoà hosts regional trade promotion programme

VIETNAM, April 26 - KHÁNH HOÀ — Nha Trang City will host a programme on trade connectivity and promotion in the South Central and Central Highlands regions on May 23-24.

To be held by the Vietnam Trade and Investment Promotion Club (VINATIPC) and Khánh Hòa Young Entrepreneurs Association, the event will gather nearly 1,000 delegates and entrepreneurs from the two regions and other localities nationwide.

Besides promoting trade connectivity, it would be a good opportunity for businesses to introduce their products and find new production and trade partners, its organisers said at a press conference on Thursday.

Nguyễn Hữu Hùng, Vice President of VINATIPC, said that the programme would also display quality agro-forestry and fishery products of each locality in the two regions, especially those that meet OCOP standards.

He added that discussions for financial institutions and investment funds and sessions on the import and export of goods, e-commerce, and tourism and service development would be held on the sidelines of the event.

The Central Highlands region encompasses the five provinces of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Đắk Nông and Lâm Đồng. This is a particularly important strategic area in the Laos-Việt Nam-Cambodia development triangle.

In addition, it is a region with great potential for forest economic development, agricultural and forestry product processing, and mineral exploitation and processing.

Meanwhile, the South Central region comprises the eight localities of Khánh Hòa, Ninh Thuận, Bình Thuận, Đà Nẵng City, Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi, Bình Định and Phú Yên.

The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth is expected to reach 7-7.5 per cent annually between now and 2030. — VNS