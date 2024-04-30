Chloromethane Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Chloromethane Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chloromethane market size is predicted to reach $5.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.
The growth in the chloromethane market is due to the growing drug and medical industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest chloromethane market share. Major players in the chloromethane market include Dow Inc., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V., Solvay SA, Occidental Chemical Corporation.
Chloromethane Market Segments
• By Type: Methylene Chloride, Methyl Chloride, Carbon Tetrachloride, Chloroform
• By Application: Refrigeration, Industrial Solvents, Chemical Intermediate, Silicones Polymers, Laboratory Chemicals, Temperature Control, Local Anesthetic, Other Applications
• By End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Automotive, Paints And Coatings, Personal Care And Cosmetics
• By Geography: The global chloromethane market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Chloromethane refers to a clear, colorless gas and toxic gas that is extremely flammable and heavier than air. They are used as a refrigerant and in many industrial applications.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Chloromethane Market Characteristics
3. Chloromethane Market Trends And Strategies
4. Chloromethane Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Chloromethane Market Size And Growth
……
27. Chloromethane Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Chloromethane Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
