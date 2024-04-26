CD BioSciences Announces Cytoskeleton-Targeted Tumor Marker Development Service for Cancer Diagnosis

CD BioSciences has announced its cytoskeleton-based tumor marker development service for cancer diagnosis.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CD BioSciences, a comprehensive biotech company, has recently unveiled its latest and innovative service on cytoskeleton-based tumor marker development. This groundbreaking service can be utilized for preclinical tests to determine the tumor type and predict disease progression.

The cytoskeleton refers to the network of protein filaments within cells that play a crucial role in maintaining their basic structure and performing actions. The structure, function, and dynamic behavior of the cytoskeleton may vary greatly depending on the organism and cell type. Even within one cell, the cytoskeleton can be altered through binding to other proteins and the prior history of the network. In certain situations, abnormalities of the cytoskeleton may occur. For instance, in malignant transformed cells, the functions of cytoskeletal proteins are enhanced, leading to an increase of multiple capabilities of cancer cells, such as migration and invasion.

CD BioSciences, with the support of its cytoskeleton research lab, offers a wide range of research services and products, including antibodies, inhibitors & activators, peptides & proteins, and assay kits. Researchers can rely on CD BioSciences for its highly accurate cellular bioassay platform to discover and assay cytoskeleton-based biomarkers for common cancers. The discovery of tumor markers targeting the cytoskeleton is expected to help researchers break through the bottleneck of cancer therapy research. By closely monitoring and quantitatively analyzing the cytoskeletal proteins in tumors and adjacent tissues, researchers can better observe the state of cells, and classify tumors, thereby accelerating research progress to develop therapeutic projects and drugs.

“Cytoskeleton is a crucial protein network in the human body that helps maintain cell structure, withstand external forces, and support intracellular material transport and information transfer. CD BioSciences offers various protein study services, including antibody development and analysis services for cytoskeletal proteins.” said the marketing manager of CD BioSciences. “In addition, we provide protein imaging, compound screening, and mechanistic studies for cytoskeleton-related diseases."

