Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Fishmeal & Fish Oil Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Fishmeal & Fish Oil Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the fishmeal & fish oil market size is predicted to reach $13.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.
The growth in the fishmeal & fish oil market is due to the increasing health consciousness among people. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fishmeal & fish oil market share. Major players in the fishmeal & fish oil market include FMC Corporation, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Croda International PLC, Oceana Group Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, The Scoular Company.
Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Segments
• By Type: Steam Dried (SD), Flame Dried (FD)
• By Source: Salmon And Trout, Marine Fish, Crustaceans, Tilapia, Carps, Other Sources
• By Application: Aquaculture And Aquatic Feeds, Land Animal Feeds And Livestock, Agriculture And Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global fishmeal & fish oil market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Fishmeal and fish oil refers to the protein-rich byproducts of small forage fish or low trophic level species. Fish meal is a coarsely ground powder made from whole fish and the bones and offal from processed fish. Fish meal is made by cooking, drying, pressing, and grinding fish in machinery designed for that purpose. Fish oil is a type of oil derived from the tissues of oily fish. It has docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and two omega-3 fatty acids.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Characteristics
3. Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Trends And Strategies
4. Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Size And Growth
……
27. Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
