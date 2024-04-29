Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Intelligent Transportation Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The intelligent transportation systems market size has grown strongly. It will grow from $32.33 billion in 2023 to $35.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Intelligent Transportation Systems Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the intelligent transportation systems market size is predicted to reach $52.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.

The growth in the intelligent transportation systems market is due to an increasing number of road fatalities. North America region is expected to hold the largest intelligent transportation systems market share. Major players in the intelligent transportation systems market include Denso Corporation, EFKON GmbH, Garmin Ltd., Thales Group, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Lanner Electronic Inc., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft.

Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Segments

• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

• By System: Advanced Traffic Management System, Cooperative Vehicle System, Advanced Public Transportation System, Advanced Traveler Information System, Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems

• By Application: Roadways, Aviation, Railways, Maritime

• By Geography: The global intelligent transportation systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Intelligent transportation systems (ITS) are ground transportation systems that use sensors, analytics, controller, and communications technology to increase safety, mobility, and efficiency. Intelligent transportation systems encompass diverse applications that collect and communicate data to reduce traffic congestion, enhance traffic management, reduce environmental impact, and boost transportation advantages for business customers and the general public.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Characteristics

3. Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Trends And Strategies

4. Intelligent Transportation Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size And Growth

……

27. Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

