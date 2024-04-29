Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Enhanced Oil Recovery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Enhanced Oil Recovery Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the enhanced oil recovery market size is predicted to reach $62.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.
The growth in the enhanced oil recovery market is due to the increasing demand for oil and gas. North America region is expected to hold the largest enhanced oil recovery market share. Major players in the enhanced oil recovery market include British Petroleum PLC, Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, Chevron Corporation, Halliburton Company.
Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Segments
• By Technology: Thermal EOR, Chemical EOR, Gas EOR, Other Technologies
• By Chemical: Surfactants, Polymers, Alkaline Chemicals, Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Formulations, Foamers
• By Application: Onshore, Offshore
• By Geography: The global enhanced oil recovery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Enhanced oil recovery is the process of extracting oil from the oil field for getting more oil than natural pressure. It is used to increase the ability of oil flow by injecting water, chemicals, or gases into the reservoir.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Characteristics
3. Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Trends And Strategies
4. Enhanced Oil Recovery Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size And Growth
……
27. Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
